Manisha Koirala urges international community to support Nepal after devastating floods: ‘We need tourism’

Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala has asked the international community to come together and help Nepal after the devastating flash floods of August 26 that affected the mountainous Nepal-Tibet border region. Manisha Koirala spoke during In Solidarity with Nepal event, in Kathmandu. (Pic: PTI) (@sadhguru)

'Global warming is real' Manisha spoke at Sadhguru's In Solidarity with Nepal event in Kathmandu on Sunday. She urged the three nations — India, China and Nepal — to come together and work towards tackling global warming to help avert such disasters in the future.

As per PTI report, Manisha said, "The global warming is real. This is not just some distant issue. I request that we, as human beings and great neighbors, China, India, and Nepal somehow join hands in this and do something collectively. We are so interconnected, and so we must work together to try to prevent disasters like this. I hope and pray that we become better people and that we help others just as we ourselves would want to be helped."

'We need people to visit Nepal, we need tourism' Manisha also urged the international community to come forward and help Nepal in various ways, including by visiting the country and contributing to its tourism industry, which in turn would support the livelihoods of local people.

She said, "Beyond this, I want to request the entire international community, that you have been so kind and loving toward Nepal time and time again. I pray that your love and support continue. As a nation, we need people to visit our country, we need tourism. We don't want to be known merely as a country that is full of disasters or constantly facing hardship. We want to be known for our beautiful weather, Himalayas, great people, nature, the culture, traditions. Yes, there is a calamity near the Nepal border, but tourism is our lifeblood. I hope and encourage the international community to travel to Nepal once again."