Quote of the day by C.S. Lewis: Love may forgive all infirmities and love still in spite of them: but Love cannot…'
C.S. Lewis offered a demanding definition of love, one that remains deeply relevant more than eight decades later.
"Love may forgive all infirmities and love still in spite of them: but Love cannot cease to will their removal." — C.S. Lewis, The Problem of Pain (1940)
Love is often described as unconditional acceptance. We celebrate people who "love us as we are" and encourage relationships free from judgment. But C.S. Lewis offered a more demanding definition of love, one that remains deeply relevant more than eight decades later.
His quote suggests that genuine love does not end with acceptance. It begins there.
Through his quote, Lewis understands that love forgives imperfections without pretending they do not exist. It does not abandon someone because of their weaknesses. Yet it also refuses to become indifferent to habits, choices or behaviours that diminish the person it loves.
This contrast makes it one of Lewis's most timeless observations about interpersonal interactions.
Also read: Who is Scarlett Patricia Acuna? Search underway for ‘critically missing’ 13-year-old Southern California girl
What does the quote mean?
At first glance, the quote can sound contradictory. How can love both accept someone and seek to change them?
The answer lies in Lewis' understanding of love as an act of the will rather than merely an emotion. Love is not passive approval. It is an active desire for another person's highest good.
Let us imagine a parent encouraging a child to overcome fear. Think of a friend urging someone to seek help for addiction. Or a partner supporting healthier habits after a difficult diagnosis.
None of these actions rejects the person. But they reject what harms the person.
Lewis believed that authentic love separates the individual from the behaviour. It says, “I value you enough to want your life to become better.”
Also read: Grand Ole Opry Dolly Parton tribute live stream: Where to watch and full performers list
How do we show love to the people around us?
Sometimes the answer is patience. Sometimes it is forgiveness. Sometimes it is an honest conversation that neither shames nor flatters.
Lewis' insight reminds us that the highest form of love is not blind approval, losing oneself in it. It is a hopeful commitment.
One extreme demands perfection and quickly cancels mistakes. The other argues that unconditional acceptance means never questioning harmful choices.
Lewis offers a middle path.
He contends that accountability and compassion are compatible. It is not necessary to pretend that harmful behaviors are innocuous in order to forgive. However, correction devoid of empathy is also not love.
Real love does not ask people to remain broken. It stands beside them while they become whole.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.