Grand Ole Opry Dolly Parton tribute live stream: Where to watch and full performers list

The Grand Ole Opry is holding a special show dedicated to Dolly Parton on Saturday, August 29, following the country music legend’s death at 80. The event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville and begin at 7 p.m. CT, or 8 p.m. ET. People attend a tribute to the late Dolly Parton at the legendary country music venue the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., August 29, 2026. REUTERS/Seth Herald (REUTERS)

Fans who cannot attend can watch through the Opry’s official livestream on its Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as Circle Country and RFD-TV. The lineup includes Carly Pearce, Channing Wilson, Belle Frantz, Kathy Mattea, Molly Tuttle, Dan Tyminski and T. Graham Brown.

Dolly Parton tribute start time and livestream details The Grand Ole Opry’s Saturday show starts at 7 p.m. CT, which is 8 p.m. ET. The Opry confirmed that the show will be dedicated to Parton and her life, legacy and work in country music.

For viewers at home, the Opry says the event can be streamed through its Facebook and YouTube channels. It will also be available through Circle Country and RFD-TV. Fans can also listen through WSM’s radio stream, which carries the Opry.

The tribute is part of the Opry’s 100th anniversary year. A portion of ticket sales from the show will go to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, the children’s literacy program she founded.

Also Read: Dolly Parton: The ‘Queen of Country’ died holding 11 Guinness World Records - Know how she earned them

Performers at Dolly Parton's tribute The official Opry lineup features several country artists and the Opry Square Dancers. Carly Pearce, Channing Wilson, Belle Frantz, Kathy Mattea, Molly Tuttle, Dan Tyminski and T. Graham Brown are scheduled to perform.

The Opry Square Dancers will also take part in the show. Their Saturday performances have been part of the Opry tradition since 1952.

The lineup gives the tribute a mix of established performers and newer voices, while keeping the focus on Parton’s place in country music and her long Opry connection.

Also Read: Will Nashville airport be renamed after Dolly Parton? Tennessee plans to honor music icon

How the Grand Ole Opry is honoring Dolly Parton The Opry is using the full show to recognize Parton’s contribution to country music. She became an official Grand Ole Opry member in 1969 and remained closely linked to the institution throughout her career.

Parton died in Nashville on August 25 at age 80 after a brief battle with cancer, according to Reuters and The Associated Press. Her death led to tributes from musicians and other public figures around the world.

The Opry’s official event page says Saturday’s show will be dedicated to her extraordinary life, legacy and contributions to country music. The tribute also supports a cause closely tied to Parton, with part of the ticket proceeds going to Imagination Library, which gives free books to children from birth through age five.