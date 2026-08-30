Grand Ole Opry Dolly Parton tribute live stream: Where to watch and full performers list
Fans can watch the Grand Ole Opry’s Dolly Parton tribute through official livestreams featuring several country music performers.
The Grand Ole Opry is holding a special show dedicated to Dolly Parton on Saturday, August 29, following the country music legend’s death at 80. The event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville and begin at 7 p.m. CT, or 8 p.m. ET.
Fans who cannot attend can watch through the Opry’s official livestream on its Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as Circle Country and RFD-TV. The lineup includes Carly Pearce, Channing Wilson, Belle Frantz, Kathy Mattea, Molly Tuttle, Dan Tyminski and T. Graham Brown.
Dolly Parton tribute start time and livestream details
The Grand Ole Opry’s Saturday show starts at 7 p.m. CT, which is 8 p.m. ET. The Opry confirmed that the show will be dedicated to Parton and her life, legacy and work in country music.
For viewers at home, the Opry says the event can be streamed through its Facebook and YouTube channels. It will also be available through Circle Country and RFD-TV. Fans can also listen through WSM’s radio stream, which carries the Opry.
The tribute is part of the Opry’s 100th anniversary year. A portion of ticket sales from the show will go to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, the children’s literacy program she founded.
Also Read: Dolly Parton: The ‘Queen of Country’ died holding 11 Guinness World Records - Know how she earned them
Performers at Dolly Parton's tribute
The official Opry lineup features several country artists and the Opry Square Dancers. Carly Pearce, Channing Wilson, Belle Frantz, Kathy Mattea, Molly Tuttle, Dan Tyminski and T. Graham Brown are scheduled to perform.
The Opry Square Dancers will also take part in the show. Their Saturday performances have been part of the Opry tradition since 1952.
The lineup gives the tribute a mix of established performers and newer voices, while keeping the focus on Parton’s place in country music and her long Opry connection.
Also Read: Will Nashville airport be renamed after Dolly Parton? Tennessee plans to honor music icon
How the Grand Ole Opry is honoring Dolly Parton
The Opry is using the full show to recognize Parton’s contribution to country music. She became an official Grand Ole Opry member in 1969 and remained closely linked to the institution throughout her career.
Parton died in Nashville on August 25 at age 80 after a brief battle with cancer, according to Reuters and The Associated Press. Her death led to tributes from musicians and other public figures around the world.
The Opry’s official event page says Saturday’s show will be dedicated to her extraordinary life, legacy and contributions to country music. The tribute also supports a cause closely tied to Parton, with part of the ticket proceeds going to Imagination Library, which gives free books to children from birth through age five.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More