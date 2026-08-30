Quote of the day by Cameron Diaz: 'I feel very grateful that I get to turn another year older, because not everybody…'

Cameron Diaz is celebrating her birthday today, August 30, as the actor turns 54. Known for her memorable performances in films such as The Holiday, Charlie's Angels and There's Something About Mary, Diaz has also spoken candidly about ageing, self-acceptance and embracing every stage of life. On her special day, revisit one of her inspiring reflections on growing older and appreciating the gift of life.

Reflecting on ageing and the privilege of growing older, Cameron said in a 2016 interview with ABC News, “Aging is really about living. I feel very grateful that I get to turn another year older, because not everybody does. Every year is a gift, and I want to embrace it.” (Also read: Quote of the day by Kobe Bryant: ‘The definition of greatness is to inspire the people next to you’ )

What Cameron Diaz’s quote means Diaz’s words offer a different perspective on ageing. Instead of focusing on the physical changes that come with getting older, her message encourages people to see each passing year as something to be grateful for.

Her words also highlight how ageing is closely connected to experience and personal growth. Every year brings new lessons, relationships and experiences, making growing older less about losing youth and more about gaining perspective.

For many people, the pressure to remain young can make ageing seem like something negative. Diaz’s approach challenges that idea, reminding us that reaching another birthday is itself something worth celebrating.