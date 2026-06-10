Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 6: Varun Dhawan film shows no growth midweek, crosses ₹34 crore

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 6: Varun Dhawan's comedy seems to have lost its jawani at the box office. David Dhawan's last film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, was released in theatres this Friday. The film has struggled to make an impact at the box office so far. Following a lacklustre opening, the comedy entertainer has failed to show any growth. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 6: A still from David Dhawan's upcoming comedy.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office update The latest report on Sacnilk states that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has collected ₹2.80 crore on its sixth day of release, its lowest since the day of release. The film collected ₹7.50 crore on its opening day and ₹7.25 crore on Saturday. At ₹9 crore, Sunday remains the highest single-day haul for the film. Since the weekdays began, the film has dipped, showing no improvement so far. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹40.60 crore and the total India net to ₹34.15 crore so far.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was released in over 2500 screens across India, making it a wide release for a non-mass-action Hindi film. However, the film opened to mixed reviews and faced stiff competition from several other releases, including Hollywood sensation Obsession and Ram Charan's Peddi. This Friday will also bring multiple releases, so the film needs to show growth to pack in a decent haul for first week.

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai The film also stars Mouni Roy, Rakesh Bedi, Rajesh Kumar, Maniesh Paul and others in key roles. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films and co-produced by Gaurav Bose of Maximilian Films.

The story revolves around Jass (Varun Dhawan), whose wife, Bani (Mrunal Thakur), forces him to divorce her, on the grounds that she cannot keep up with his sexual appetite. It is a sore point given his desperation to become a father. Jass eventually moves on with Preet (Pooja Hegde). The real chaos begins when both women end up pregnant- and he is the father of both children.

David Dhawan has decided to retire after the release of this film. Over the years, many of his comedy films have attained cult status. David Dhawan has delivered several blockbuster films with stars such as Salman Khan, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor. Some of his biggest hits include Andaz, Biwi No.1, Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, Mr & Mrs Khiladi, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Raja Babu and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.