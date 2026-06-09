Peddi worldwide box office collection day 5: Ram Charan's highest-grossing South Indian film of 2026 beats Karuppu

On Monday, the makers of Peddi announced that the film had grossed ₹315 crore worldwide in its five days of release. They wrote on the film’s social media accounts, “BOX OFFICE CHAMPION #PEDDI continues his dominance. #Peddi collects a gross of over 315 CRORES + GROSS WORLDWIDE in 5 days.” Peddi has now become the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2026 and the highest-grossing South Indian film of the year.

Peddi worldwide box office collection day 5: Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor -starred Peddi was released in theatres on June 4 with paid premieres on June 3. Despite mixed reviews and backlash over the portrayal of the female lead, the film has become the highest-grossing South Indian film of 2026. (Also Read: Allu Arjun reviews cousin Ram Charan's Peddi; sends love to Janhvi Kapoor amid flak: ‘Genuinely very proud’ )

This means that the film has beaten Anil Ravipudi’s Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara-starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’s lifetime collections of ₹301.49 crore to take the top spot. Maruthi’s Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab comes in the third place with its ₹208.39 crore collection. Peddi has a way to go before it reaches breakeven, but at a press conference on Monday, the makers announced they hope to reach that mark soon. Malayalam cinema's highest-grosser of the year, Drishyam 3, has a collection of ₹235.55 crore, while Kannada's KD has a worldwide collection of ₹24.66 crore.

As for where it stands on the list of Indian releases, it stands in third position after having beaten RJ Balaji’s Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu’s ₹304 crore collection, which is Tamil cinema's highest-grosser this year. Border 2’s ₹450 crore lifetime haul and Dhurandhar 2’s whopping ₹1813 crore worldwide haul stand in its way for the top spot for this year. Peddi has performed better in Telugu than in Hindi so far. According to the trade website Sacnilk, it collected ₹169.70 crore net in India in five days.

About Peddi Peddi is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. It is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani.

Peddi tells the story of a marginalised man and his fight for the dignity of his people through sport. While initial reviews for the film were positive, the tide soon turned as many audience members pointed out how uncomfortable Janhvi’s scenes were. Buchi issued an apology and stated that the objectionable scenes would be removed. At a press conference on Monday, Jagapathi claimed that the ‘bad reviews’ for the film only helped its success.