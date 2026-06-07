Ram Gopal Varma says indie horror Obsession worked as ‘every woman has a bit of Nikki in her’, internet roasts him

RGV wrote on X, “My theory on the tremendous success of OBSESSION. Every woman has a little bit of NIKKI in her, which she too knows. Every man sees a little bit of NIKKI in his woman. Hence the CONNECT.”

Horror film Obsession has become one of the biggest hits of the year. Made on a shoestring budget of $750K, it has already grossed $170 million worldwide. On Sunday, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to X to declare that he is obsessed with the film and shared his thoughts on how the film has touched a chord with audiences worldwide.

Obsession stars Michael Johnston as Bear, a music store employee who buys a supernatural toy that grants him his wish for his childhood friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette) to fall in love with him, resulting in horrifying consequences. The film is written, directed, and edited by Curry Barker.

In a separate post on X, RGV delved into the film's editing anddirectorial style. He said, “Am obsessed with Obsession.. Till even a few weeks before the whole industry believed that only big starred, massive budgeted, Vfx spectacle films will pull audience into the theatres and now Obsession reset that button. No big stars, no grand locations no lavish production design no foreign shoots no top technicians and contrary to it’s reported budget of 7 cr (Indian) it’s easy to see , it’s pure making cost cannot be more than 70 lakhs minus technical fees considering it’s entirely shot in exactly 3 locations ( two rooms in a modest house, interior of a car and interior of a small store.”

He added, “The directors style is visually simplistic but very unique ( I was especially struck with his use of too much head space in many shots which strangely enhances the mood ) He treats editing not just as a technical craft but as psychological weapon blending rapid cuts with especially lengthy stays (case in point is long stay on Nikki’s face in interval shot ) These kind of long takes build unbearable tension because the audience is trapped in the character’s perspective with no escape.”