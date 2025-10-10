‘It's giving bahu’: Mira Rajput stuns in red saree, celebrates Karwa Chauth with Natasha Dalal, Alekha Advani

Karwa Chauth 2025: The moon was finally spotted on Karwa Chauth and that meant that the Karwa Chauth customs were officially done! Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, took to her Instagram account to share her stunning look for the day, as she chose a bright red saree to celebrate with the ladies at Sunita Kapoor's residence this year. (Also read: Karwa Chauth ki raat: Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon get decked up, ring in celebrations together. Watch) Mira Rajput celebrated Karwa Chauth with other Bollywood wives.

Mira's Karwa Chauth celebrations

Mira chose a red saree and traditional jewels for the day, and posted pictures of her look on Instagram. In the caption, Mira wrote, “It’s giving bahu 😋 Enjoy the day ladies!”

She also shared a picture taken during the Karwa Chauth celebrations, where she was seen with Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal, and Aadar Jain's wife Alekha Advani. All of them, except Natasha chose red, and celebrated together.

Shahid, 44, and Mira, 30, tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Delhi. They have two children: eight-year-old daughter Misha Kapoor, and son Zain, who is six years old. Both are currently studying at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Shahid and Misha keep their kids away from the public eye as much as possible and rarely post their pictures on social media.

What happens at Karwa Chauth?

Karwa Chauth is a celebration of a wife’s love, devotion, and unwavering commitment to her husband. The day typically begins with sargi, a pre-dawn meal lovingly prepared by mothers-in-law for their daughters-in-law.

Women then observe a strict fast throughout the day, abstaining from food and water, which concludes with the evening puja. Dressed in traditional, festive attire, they gather to hear and recite the legendary stories of Veeravati, Karwa, and Savitri, honouring their dedication and sacrifices. The fast is broken after sighting the moon, when husbands symbolically feed their wives.