Fri, Oct 10, 2025
Karwa Chauth 2025: Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon get decked up, ring in celebrations together. Watch

BySantanu Das
Published on: Oct 10, 2025 08:51 pm IST

Karwa Chauth 2025 brought together several Bollywood wives at Anil Kapoor's house. Take a look at how Shilpa Shetty celebrated.

Karwa Chauth 2025: On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, several Bollywood celebrities donned vibrant ethnic wear and came together to celebrate at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's residence. Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty were spotted taking part in the festivities at Sunita's residence. Shilpa took to her X account to share a video of a host of wives celebrating together. (Also read: Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput shine bright in glamorous ethnic looks for Karwa Chauth 2025)

Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon celebrated Karwa Chauth.
Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon celebrated Karwa Chauth.

Shilpa sets Karwa Chauth vibes

Shilpa shared the video on her X account, and shared in the caption: “Karvachauth ki raat (The evening of Karwa Chauth). As usual, so impeccably done by #SunitaKapoor (who I absolutely adore).” Shilpa was seen in a bright red lehenga as she sat with a host of other wives at the table. Raveena was seated at the same table, wearing a bright yellow sari for the occasion. The women passed their pooja thali as other people clicked photographs.

What is Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is a celebration of a wife’s love, devotion, and unwavering commitment to her husband. The day typically begins with sargi, a pre-dawn meal lovingly prepared by mothers-in-law for their daughters-in-law.

Women then observe a strict fast throughout the day, abstaining from food and water, which concludes with the evening puja. Dressed in traditional, festive attire, they gather to hear and recite the legendary stories of Veeravati, Karwa, and Savitri, honouring their dedication and sacrifices. The fast is broken after sighting the moon, when husbands symbolically feed their wives.

