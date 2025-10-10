Aparshakti Khurana, Angad Bedi win hearts as they touch their wives, Akriti and Neha Dhupia's feet on Karwa Chauth

Bollywood is immersing itself in the festive spirit of Karwa Chauth today (October 10), blending tradition with joy. The festival is celebrated by married women for the long life and well-being of their husbands. This year, actors Aparshakti Khurana and Angad Bedi added a twist to the occasion, turning their Karwa Chauth celebration into an unforgettable display of love and humour. Their sweet gesture for their wives has won hearts and left fans smiling across social media. Aparshakti Khurana and Angad Bedi's cute gesture towards their wives on Karwa Chauth.

Aparshakti Khurana and Angad Bedi's sweet gesture for wives

On Friday, Aparshakti, along with wife Aakriti and friends Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, shared some adorable pictures from their Karwa Chauth celebrations. In the pictures, Aparshakti and Angad can be seen kneeling, joining hands, and bowing down to their wives, who are dressed beautifully in sarees. One of the images also shows the wives blessing them as they touch their feet. Sharing the pictures, Aparshakti wrote, “Happy Karwa Chauth to all the beautiful jodis 💕 Sunda Ravaan teriyaan gallan baithaan ravaan main tere charno mien (I want to sit listening to your talks and remain at your feet)."

Tahira Kashyap was also impressed by their gesture and commented red hearts. Fans flooded the comment section with heartwarming comments. One of the fans commented, "Should be the new viral trend." Another wrote, "This is so cute." Another commented, "This is precious! Happy Karwa Chauth, guys." Another fan wrote, "Super sweeeet. God bless you all." Another wrote, "Moment so goated even the staff is peeping from behind." Another comment read, "cutest moment of the day."

Meanwhile, Bollywood actors such as Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and others gathered at Sunita Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s residence for the Karwa Chauth pooja.

Angad and Aparshakti share a close bond of friendship. Aparshakti and his wife, Aakriti Ahuja, along with their daughter Arzoie, were recently seen attending Angad and Neha Dhupia’s son Guriq’s birthday bash in Mumbai.

Personal lives of the couples

Aparshakti tied the knot with Aakriti Ahuja in 2014, and the couple welcomed their daughter Arzoie in 2021. Angad and Neha surprised fans when they got married in 2018, having never publicly acknowledged their relationship. Within the same year, they welcomed their daughter, Mehr, followed by their son, Guriq, in 2021.