Neha Dhupia recalls BFF Soha Ali Khan's advice when she got married to Angad Bedi: ‘Men have really fragile egos so…’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Riya Sharma
Updated on: Jul 11, 2025 06:21 AM IST

Neha Dhupia talked about friendship with Soha Ali Khan and recalled a ‘good advice’ she gave her after wedding with Angad Bedi.

In an industry often defined by fleeting equations, genuine friendships are rare and cherished. One such enduring bond is shared by actors Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan, whose close friendship has spanned over a decade. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Neha opened up about their equation, revealed the marriage advice Soha once gave her, and spoke about how their husbands, Angad Bedi and Kunal Khemu, have formed a support system of their own.

Neha Dhupia reveals Soha Ali Khan's advice for a successful marriage.
Neha Dhupia reveals Soha Ali Khan's marriage advice to her

When asked how Kunal and Angad bond over being married to strong, opinionated women, Neha revealed that the two men are each other's sounding boards. She also recalled how Soha once shared a piece of advice with her that stayed, "When I got married, Soha told me, ‘Remember men have really fragile egos. So watch what you say’."

Soha Ali Khan reveals she got this advice from her mother

Soha went on to explain, "My mother told me that a woman should look after a man’s ego and a man should look after a woman’s emotions. If you're able to do that, you'll have a long relationship. Of course, today, people may say women also have egos and men also have emotions, and that’s valid. But I think it was advice given with good intent. Marriages are challenging, and it's comforting to have friends to lean on."

Neha also shared that she didn’t initially tell Soha about her wedding to Angad. It was Soha’s mother, a friend of Angad’s parents, who received the wedding invitation, much to Soha's surprise.

Neha and Angad tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed their daughter Mehr later that year. They had their son Guriq in 2022. The couple often shares glimpses of their family life on social media. Soha, meanwhile, is married to actor Kunal Khemu, and the couple shares a daughter, Inaaya.

