'We often get shamed': Neha Dhupia supports Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga row

Neha supports Deepika's request for fair working hours

Although Deepika herself has not spoken about the issue yet, Neha took to her Instagram stories on Monday and posted a note tagging Deepika. In the note, the Singh is Kinng actor wrote, "For work-life balance to go beyond conversations, new moms need practical support and consideration. Instead, we often get shamed or sidelined. As a working mom, I support @deepikapadukone's reasonable request for fair and considerate working hours."

A screengrab from Neha's Instagram stories. (Instagram/nehadhupia)

Who else has supported Deepika

Earlier, actor Ajay Devgn also supported Deepika on this matter and said, “It's not that it's not going down well with people. Most of the honest filmmakers will not have problems with it. And apart from this, being a mother and working for eight hours, most people have started working eight-nine-hour shifts.”

Director Mani Ratnam, in an interview with News 18, also gave his two cents on the matter and supported Deepika by saying that if one is in a position to seek such demands, then that is absolutely valid. “I think it is a rightful demand. I’m glad she’s in a position to ask for it. I think as a filmmaker, you will take that into consideration when you cast. It is not an unreasonable thing to ask, but an absolute necessity. I think that should be the priority. You have to acknowledge that, understand it and work around it.”

For the uninitiated, after Deepika decided to exit Spirit, reports emerged that stated that Vanga rejected some of her demands, including an 8-hour shift, a share in the film’s profits, and not speaking her dialogue in Telugu. Deepika has recently joined Atlee's Telugu film alongside Allu Arjun.