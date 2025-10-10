Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput shine bright in glamorous ethnic looks for Karwa Chauth 2025

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Bollywood celebrities turned to vibrant ethnic wear in classic festive colours of yellow and red. Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty and Mira Rajput were spotted wearing beautiful sarees and anarkali suits. Bollywood's signature glitz is prominent in all the looks, whether it is through accessorising with exquisite layered jewellery or the fine craftsmanship in their outfits. Let's take a closer look at each of their outfits. Bollywood celebs dressed up in traditionals for Karwa Chauth.(Picture credit: Freepik)

1. Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon dazzled in a vibrant mustard yellow saree. It featured heavy embroidery work along the border and pallu. In tune with the elegant look, her hair was middle-parted in a neat bun, wrapped with a marigold gajra. For accessories, she chose layering to style her blue choker and mangalsutra. The blue choker added a lovely pop of grounding shade in the otherwise bright ensemble.

2. Shilpa Shetty

Shipa Shetty went for a red Anarkali suit that is heavily embellished. It had stunning embroidery work along the bodice, from the neckline to the sleeves. For accessories, she also chose to layer her diamond jewellery pieces. Shilpa wore traditional bangles, tying the look together.

3. Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput chose a relatively minimalist look, but it is also equally gorgeous. She opted for a deep red saree with subtle sequin embellishment along the border. The blouse, however, stole the show, bringing in multicoloured glam to the otherwise plain saree. She carried a potli bag, skipped neck jewellery, and chose classic jhumkas instead.

Take a leaf out of these celebs' style book. For your next festive ethnic look, you can choose a minimalist saree look like Mira with a statement piece that holds the outfit together; in her case, it's the multicoloured blouse. It also helps break the monotony of the monochrome in the ensemble.

Another way to add visual interest and break a uniform colour palette is through a single, distinct piece of jewellery. Raveena chose a showstopper choker piece with a Lord Ganesha centrepiece.

However, if you want to go all out, take inspiration from Shilpa's look for a maximalist ethnic style as she chose a heavily embellished outfit, stacked bangles, layered necklaces, earrings and a potli bag.