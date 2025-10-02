James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water to re-release in theatres for one week with sneak peek of Fire and Ash

James Cameron's 2022 release, Avatar: The Way of Water, is all set to re-release in theatres. However, the highlight is that moviegoers will be treated to a special, never-before-seen exclusive preview from James Cameron’s upcoming epic, Avatar: Fire and Ash, only available on the big screen. James Cameron's Fire and Ash will release in theatres on December 19.

Special BTS footage from the film

Before the film begins, fans will also enjoy a personal message from Academy Award–winning filmmaker James Cameron, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the next chapter in the Avatar saga.

The exclusive scene begins with the Sully family alongside Spider journeying aboard the majestic medusoids, vast jellyfish-like creatures belonging to the Windtraders. They are accompanied by David Thewlis’ Peylak, the head of the Tlalim Clan, who makes his on-screen debut in the franchise. The sequence confirms Jake Sully’s newfound alliance with the Windtraders, though the full nature and stakes of their partnership remain under wraps.

This exclusive event marks the very first public unveiling of footage from Avatar: Fire and Ash. The story of Fire and Ash picks up directly after the incidents of The Way of Water, which was released in December 2022 and minted more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office. The second instalment in the series showed Jake Sully and his family members teaming up with Metkayina, the water tribe of Pandora, to take down the Resources Development Administration.

About Fire and Ash

The world of Pandora expands with Fire and Ash, introducing the Ash People and the Wind Traders. The trailer gava a glimpse into the film's premise, as Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) returns with Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the rest of the Sully family for one final battle. Also included in the battle are their children Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) and Lo’ak (Britain Dalton). It will release on December 19, 2025.