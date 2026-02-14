Malavika Mohanan breaks silence on using body double in The Raja Saab fight scenes: ‘In the case of certain shots…’
Malavika Mohanan posted BTS clips from the shoot of the action sequences in The Raja Saab. The film stars Prabhas in the lead role.
Malavika Mohanan wants to clarify about using body doubles for doing action sequences in The Raja Saab. A few days ago, behind-the-scenes pictures and videos emerged on social media where a man was seen dressed in a pink crop top and shorts, as Malavika's body double. Many were shocked to see this and reacted hilariously on social media. (Also read: Internet shocked to see who was Malavika Mohanan's body double in The Raja Saab fight scene)
Malavika has now taken to her X account to end the chatter once and for all, stating that she likes to do action and that a stunt double is always present on sets even when the actors are doing their own stunts. She shared BTS clips of doing action scenes, and wrote in the caption, “Been seeing a lot of tweets and articles about how I claimed to do my own stunts for ‘The Rajasaab’ but a body double did it as there’s a photo circulating online of a stunt artist who was my stunt double on the film.”
‘They feel it’s better for a professional to execute the shot’
She added, “Firstly, I do action because I really enjoy doing action. I’ve been a sporty girl since a young age and I enjoy physically challenging my body and learning new things. Secondly, there’s always a stunt double on sets even when the actors are doing their own stunts as the action director gets them to do the rehearsals of the shot as they’re the experts, before getting the actor to do a final shot. Or in the case of certain shots when they feel it’s too risky for the actor to do it- they feel it’s better for a professional to execute the shot so you’re not doing anything too risky without knowing how to do it correctly.”
“So here’s some bts of me doing some fun shots & a big hug to my stunt double who taught me how to execute them right :)” she concluded.
About the film
The Raja Saab was released in theatres on January 9 to a lukewarm response, and the film collected only ₹205 crore worldwide, despite a whopping budget of ₹400 crore. The film was years in the making, with filming going on the floors in 2022 and wrapping up in 2025, just 2 months before the film’s release. Prabhas, Zarina Wahab, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar acted in it. It is now streaming on JioHotstar.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.