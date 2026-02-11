Internet shocked to see who was Malavika Mohanan's body double in The Raja Saab fight scene
After an actor posted a behind-the-scenes picture and video of a fight scene from The Raja Saab, the internet was shocked to see Malavika Mohanan's body double.
In Maruthi’s horror comedy film The Raja Saab, actor Malavika Mohanan, who debuted in Telugu with the film, gets to kick some butt. That is, till the film’s hero Prabhas, of course, steps in to save the day. While Malavika has posted behind-the-scenes pictures and videos of her doing the stunts in the past, a new video has the internet shocked to see who her body double is.
Malavika Mohanan’s body double in The Raja Saab
Ronson Vincent, who featured in the fight scene, took to Instagram to post behind-the-scenes pictures and videos. While he deleted his video, the internet was quick to repost it. The picture he posted shows him posing with a man dressed in a pink crop top and shorts, who is Malavika's body double. Ronson deleted the video after many people spammed the comments.
An X (formerly Twitter) user, however, posted a screenshot of the post, writing, “Endhira idhi (What is this?)” The picture shows a scene that Ronson shot with Malavika, along with a collage of him posing with the body double. Many were surprised to learn that the actor’s body double was a man, which is common in the film industry, while others thought Malavika did her own stunts.
“Assala dupe e vadaled annattu covering icchindi (She behaved like she didn’t use dupes at all),” wrote an X user, while another re-shared Malavika’s post about the scene, writing, “Mari idhi endi promotion kosama? (Was this just for promotions then?)” One person posted a few screenshots, reasoning, “He was there for only one jump,” and another wrote, “Using dupes is part of filmmaking.”
When Malavika Mohanan posted about the fight scene
One of the first leaks from The Raja Saab set was pictures and a short clip of Malavika dressed in pink and doing stunts on a rope. After the film’s release, the actor wrote, “As girls, we rarely get to do action in films, but I love doing stunts & had so much fun doing this scene! Did you like this scene?” She also posted pictures and videos of the scene, including clips of her beating up baddies.
The Raja Saab was released in theatres on January 9 to a lukewarm response, and the film collected only ₹205 crore worldwide, despite a whopping budget of ₹400 crore. Prabhas, Zarina Wahab, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar acted in it. It is now streaming on JioHotstar.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind.Read More
