Internet shocked to see who was Malavika Mohanan's body double in The Raja Saab fight scene

In Maruthi’s horror comedy film The Raja Saab, actor Malavika Mohanan, who debuted in Telugu with the film, gets to kick some butt. That is, till the film’s hero Prabhas, of course, steps in to save the day. While Malavika has posted behind-the-scenes pictures and videos of her doing the stunts in the past, a new video has the internet shocked to see who her body double is. Malavika Mohanan has an action scene in Prabhas co-starrer The Raja Saab.

Malavika Mohanan’s body double in The Raja Saab Ronson Vincent, who featured in the fight scene, took to Instagram to post behind-the-scenes pictures and videos. While he deleted his video, the internet was quick to repost it. The picture he posted shows him posing with a man dressed in a pink crop top and shorts, who is Malavika's body double. Ronson deleted the video after many people spammed the comments.

An X (formerly Twitter) user, however, posted a screenshot of the post, writing, “Endhira idhi (What is this?)” The picture shows a scene that Ronson shot with Malavika, along with a collage of him posing with the body double. Many were surprised to learn that the actor’s body double was a man, which is common in the film industry, while others thought Malavika did her own stunts.