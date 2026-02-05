The Raja Saab extended cut to release on OTT: Internet trolls ‘Maruthi Snyder’ over Prabhas' ₹200 crore dud
The Raja Saab extended cut to release on OTT: Maruthi's Prabhas, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar-starrer received lukewarm response.
The Raja Saab extended cut to release on OTT: Maruthi’s horror comedy, The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, was released in theatres on January 9 to a lukewarm response. Less than a month after its release, as is the norm in Telugu cinema, the film is about to be released on OTT. When the OTT platform announced an extended cut, trolls ensued.
When and where to watch The Raja Saab extended cut
The Raja Saab extended cut will be available to watch on JioHotstar from February 6. “Due to unforeseen circumstances and last-minute technical glitches, we’ve added the extended cut! Regret the inconvenience caused due to hype. India's Biggest Superstar on JioHotstar | 6th Feb,” wrote JioHotstar’s X (formerly Twitter) account, only for trolling to ensue on the platform and Reddit. The OTT platform is also marketing it as the ‘first ever hypnotic thriller’.
The extended cut will likely feature scenes of Prabhas in an older getup that were initially missing from the first-day release. They were added to the film two days after its release, with producer TG Vishwa Prasad of People’s Media Factory claiming, “There’s a 4-minute content of Prabhas in his old avatar that’s missing in the movie. One week back, due to an unfortunate incident and the server being down, we had the output, but it needed cleanup and minor corrections. We have done it and sent it to theatres now.”
Trolling ensues on Maruthi and The Raja Saab
The announcements, however, did not have the intended effect, because X users and Redditors have been trolling it instead. “Maruthi Snyder?” joked one Redditor, referring to how American filmmaker Zack Snyder famously dropped a 4-hour-long extended cut of Justice League in 2021. Another joked, “7 hours footage,” in response. One Redditor even called it “Extended torture” while another wrote, “Trimmed cut kavali maaku (We want a trimmed cut).”
X users too had a field day, with one person commenting, “Idho peddha Lord of the Rings, daaniki malla extended cut (As if this is Lord of the Rings for us to watch extended cut).” Another even brought up the numerous ads they’d had to sit through, “Evening 6 ki Vaadalara. Nee adds madhyalo complete chesesaariki 12 avuddhi (Drop the film at 6, by the time we sit through the ads it’ll be 12).” An X user even wrote, “Don't even wnna watch, 90% cut movie.” The film's collections did not pick up despite that.
About The Raja Saab
The Raja Saab was years in the making, with filming going on the floors in 2022 and wrapping up in 2025, just 2 months before the film’s release. Prabhas, Zarina Wahab, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar play the lead roles. The film tells the story of a man who sets out to find his missing grandfather. It collected ₹208.38 crore worldwide and opened to lukewarm reviews.
