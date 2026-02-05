The Raja Saab extended cut to release on OTT: Internet trolls ‘Maruthi Snyder’ over Prabhas' ₹200 crore dud

The Raja Saab extended cut will be available to watch on JioHotstar from February 6. “Due to unforeseen circumstances and last-minute technical glitches, we’ve added the extended cut! Regret the inconvenience caused due to hype. India's Biggest Superstar on JioHotstar | 6th Feb,” wrote JioHotstar’s X (formerly Twitter) account, only for trolling to ensue on the platform and Reddit. The OTT platform is also marketing it as the ‘first ever hypnotic thriller’.

The Raja Saab extended cut to release on OTT: Maruthi’s horror comedy, The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas , was released in theatres on January 9 to a lukewarm response. Less than a month after its release, as is the norm in Telugu cinema, the film is about to be released on OTT. When the OTT platform announced an extended cut, trolls ensued.

The extended cut will likely feature scenes of Prabhas in an older getup that were initially missing from the first-day release. They were added to the film two days after its release, with producer TG Vishwa Prasad of People’s Media Factory claiming, “There’s a 4-minute content of Prabhas in his old avatar that’s missing in the movie. One week back, due to an unfortunate incident and the server being down, we had the output, but it needed cleanup and minor corrections. We have done it and sent it to theatres now.”