Producer files police complaint over ‘derogatory remarks’ on The Raja Saab actors and film
Producer SKN filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Hyderabad over ‘misleading remarks’ targetting The Raja Saab and its actors.
Director Maruthi’s horror-comedy The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar, was released in theatres on January 9, ahead of Sankranthi. The film received lukewarm reviews and collected ₹200 crore worldwide. After numerous trolls on the film, SKN has filed a police complaint against ‘derogatory remarks’.
Producer SKN files complaint against trolls
In a statement to the press, producer SKN said he had lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station on Friday. The press note states that the complaint has been filed against social media handles that were ‘impersonating him and posting derogatory and misleading remarks targeting the film and its actors’. “Such malicious acts are intended to create confusion and spread negativity. Strict legal action will be taken against those involved, and the matter is currently under investigation,” read the rest of the press note.
SKN worked as the creative producer on The Raja Saab. Before the film’s release, the producer had praised his friend Maruthi and the film on several occasions. He also claimed at the film’s teaser launch, “I am well aware of how a producer tried to negatively campaign on this film when they began shooting. Now see how the same producer will talk positively about the film tomorrow. This film was only made possible because Prabhas gave his best without believing those campaigns.”
After the film’s release, SKN was one of the team members targeted by trolls who mocked the film. It remains to be seen if action will be taken against anybody.
About The Raja Saab
The Raja Saab is director Maruthi’s first film after the 2022 Gopichand-starrer Pakka Commercial, which was also panned by critics. It is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film tells the story of a man who searches for his missing grandfather and finds himself in a mansion haunted by a sinister presence.
The film was made on a budget of ₹400 crore and saw competition from Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Ravi Teja's Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapathi, Naveen Polishetty's Anaganaga Oka Raju, and Sharwanand's Nari Nari Naduma Murari.
