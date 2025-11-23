Prabhas fans wait for over 2 hours for Rebel Saab song launch, SKN apologises for delay and says: ‘There was a glitch’

Prabhas fans waited for hours at the fan festival event held at the Vimal 70 MM Theatre in Hyderabad for the song launch on Sunday. The song, which was planned to be released at 6 PM, was finally out around 9 PM. Prabhas skipped the event, and director Maruthi arrived with creative producer SKN. At the event, SKN apologised for the delay and said there was technical glitches which caused it in the first place. (Also read: Rebel Saab song from The Raja Saab: Massive crowd turns up at theatre to watch Prabhas show off his dance moves. Watch) Prabhas showed off his dance moves in the first song from the album.

What caused the delay?

Many fans took to X and shared their frustration with the delay in the release. Director Maruthi arrived after 8 PM, along with creative producer SKN. The two of them spoke about the film, collaboration with Prabhas, while the song was being uploaded to be shown inside the theatre.

SKN thanked fans for patiently waiting for the song release and apologised. He said during his speech in Telugu, “We wanted to release the song at 6.11 on time but because this is a pan-India film… there was a glitch in the Kannada version, and then a glitch in Malayalam that we needed to deal with immediately. This is the first time we're backing a huge film like this, so sorry. I keep getting messages on Twitter that make me angry. Be patient; it will be out soon. Because you and I are no different. We might upload the wrong file while getting tensed.”

More details

Maruthi also thanked fans and went on to apologise. The song was released and shown on the screen inside the theatre after a few minutes. With music by Thaman, the Telugu version of it is sung by Sanjith Hegde and Blaaze, with lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry. The Hindi version is written by Kumaar, with Sanjith’s vocals switched out for Sachet Tandon’s. The song was also released in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

The Raja Saab is written and directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film was officially announced in January 2024, although filming began in 2022. It is now scheduled for release in theatres on January 9.