Rebel Saab song from The Raja Saab: Massive crowd turns up at theatre to watch Prabhas show off his dance moves. Watch

Rebel Saab song from The Raja Saab: The first song titled Rebel Song from Maruthi’s horror comedy film The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, was released on Sunday. Numerous fans rushed to Vimal 70 MM Theatre in Hyderabad to watch the song on the big screen. The song that was supposed to be released at 6.11 PM was released a few hours late. Take a look. Prabhas plays the lead in the horror comedy directed by Maruthi.

Rebel Saab song from The Raja Saab

The song was launched at Vimal Theatre on Sunday evening and released online. With music by Thaman, the Telugu version of it is sung by Sanjith Hegde and Blaaze, with lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry. The Hindi version is written by Kumaar, with Sanjith’s vocals switched out for Sachet Tandon’s. The song was also released in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

The lyrical video offers glimpses of the song, featuring Prabhas in a colourful outfit and dancing with a large crowd. Fans were thrilled to see Prabhas in a playful role, as evidenced by their reactions. Videos and pictures of fans throwing confetti and cheering at the theatre in Hyderabad have been circulating online.

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is written and directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film was officially announced in January 2024, although filming began in 2022. It is now scheduled to be released in theatres on 9 January for Sankranthi, clashing with numerous other Telugu and Tamil films.

All the film’s promotional material hints at a man looking to sell his ancestral property, but he encounters something supernatural before he can do so. The film’s release has been pushed back numerous times, initially scheduled for April and later rescheduled for December of this year. The Raja Saab stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar, with music composed by Thaman S.

Last seen in Kalki 2898 AD in 2024 and Kannappa in 2025, Prabhas will soon star in Fauzi and Spirit, apart from The Raja Saab. He also has sequels to Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD lined up.