Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit begins shoot as Chiranjeevi kicks off mahurat with Tripti Dimri, fans ask where is Prabhas

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actor Prabhas are all set to begin shooting for their upcoming film Spirit. The makers held the mahurat ceremony on Sunday with all the crew members present. Star Chiranjeevi was the chief guest at the ceremony, along with producer Bhushan Kumar and actor Tripti Dimri. Chiranjeevi was in attendance at the mahurat ceremony of Spirit.

Spirit team shares update

The official X account of Spirit shared pictures from the ceremony. In one picture, Chiranjeevi was seen with Bhushan as they held the clapboard of the film. Sandeep and Tripti were also seen, standing beside them. Prabhas was noticeably absent in the pictures. Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi were also not seen in the pictures.

The makers wrote in the caption: “Officially @InSpiritMode…. We are honoured to have Megastar @KChiruTweets garu grace India’s Biggest Superstar #Prabhas’ #Spirit pooja ceremony today. @imvangasandeep @tripti_dimri23 @vivekoberoi @prakashraaj #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @ShivChanana @neerajkalyan_ @VangaPictures @TSeries @tseriessouth.”

Fans ask where is Prabhas

Many fans commented on the post, sharing that they are excited for the film and how Sandeep presents Prabhas in it. Several wondered whether Prabhas was not in the pooja ceremony as his look from the film would be leaked. One comment read, “Where is Prabhas?” “Eagerly waiting for this banger combo,” said another. “Where is Prabhas anna ? Waiting for his look,” said a second fan.

Last month, Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared the audio teaser of the film to mark Prabhas' birthday. The teaser had a jailer and his assistant talk about an ex-cop in remand. The jailer gives instructions on how to treat him. In the end, Prabhas's voice says, "Sir, since childhood, I have one bad habit." As the jailer shouts at him, he repeats, "Right from childhood, I have one bad habit."

Prabhas will essay the role of a cop while Tripti will play his love interest in the film. Tripti replaced actor Deepika Padukone in the film. It is scheduled to release in 2026. Spirit is a collaboration between Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Sandeep's Bhadrakali Pictures.