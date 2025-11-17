Prabhas, Imanvi's period film Fauzi confirmed to release in 2 parts; director Hanu Raghavapudi explains why

The film industry is experiencing sequel fatigue, thanks to most big spectacle films since Baahubali, which have promised an unnecessary second part for a decade now. Very few films have managed to deliver not just a sequel, but to make it as big as Sukumar did with Pushpa or Prashanth Neel with KGF. Fauzi director Hanu Raghavapudi, however, says he has a very good reason for splitting his film Fauzi, starring Prabhas and Imanvi, into two. (Also Read: Kingdom Part 2: Audience expresses fatigue as Vijay Deverakonda film leads to sequel, says ‘stop forcing it’) Imanvi and Prabhas will headline Hanu Raghavapudi's Fauzi. (Instagram/imanvi1013)

Fauzi confirmed to release in two parts

Director Hanu confirmed that Fauzi will be released in two parts, with the second film serving as a prequel. The director says that the second instalment will “explore another dimension” and will have “plenty to explore from India’s colonial past.”

“We're portraying one world of Prabhas in this movie, and the second instalment will explore another dimension. There's abundant material from our colonial past — stories that ended tragically but could've been fairy tales in another reality. I've also woven in a few real-life experiences that inspired me personally,” said Hanu in a statement, according to PTI.

Fauzi is Prabhas’s first film with the director of Sita Ramam. It is a fictionalised retelling of historical events. Prabhas’ first look from the film was released on his birthday, on October 23. The poster came with the tagline: A battalion who fights alone. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is scheduled for release in theatres in 2026 in all South Indian languages and Hindi.

Other films with promised sequels

Numerous films that have recently been released promised a sequel that has yet to go into production or has been shelved. Prashanth Neel’s Prabhas-starrer Salaar, Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD with the same actor, Koratala Siva’s Jr NTR-starrer Devara, Prasanth Varma’s Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan, Karthik Gattamneni’s Mirai with the same actor, Jyothi Krisna’s Pawan Kalyan-starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Kingdom, are just a few of the films that have promised sequels during their release.