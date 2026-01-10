As The Raja Saab crosses ₹112 crore on opening day, director Maruthi says Allu Arjun called to congratulate him

The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas in the lead role, had a great start at the box office. Although the film earned mixed to negative reviews, The Raja Saab has managed to cross ₹112 crore globally. The cast and crew of the film gathered at a press conference on Saturday to celebrate its success. At the event, director Maruthi said that Allu Arjun called him to congratulate him on the film's success. The Raja Saab director Maruthi spoke about the reception for the horror comedy.

What Maruthi said At the event, Maruthi said, “My director friends and producers from the industry have made so many calls since the film released in theatres. My friend Bunny babu (Allu Arjun) called me yesterday morning to talk about the film. So please don't think that I am feeling sad over anything. We have made something new with this film and we are very happy with the response.”

He added, “Please celebrate the film like a festival. It is a gift from us before any festival, to bring you this film. We worked really hard on The Raja Saab so it means a lot to all of us. Thank you so much.”

Meanwhile, the makers announced that new scenes featuring Prabhas in an older look have been added to the film. Producer TG Vishwa Prasad of People’s Media Factory announced the new addition to the media and said, “There’s a 4-minute content of Prabhas in his old avatar that’s missing in the movie. One week back, due to an unfortunate incident and the server being down, we had the output, but it needed cleanup and minor corrections. We have done it and sent it to theatres now.”