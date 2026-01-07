Sandeep Reddy Vanga leaks whopping budget of Prabhas' The Raja Saab is equal to RRR and Sikandar

In a promotional video for The Raja Saab, which featured actors Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal , and Riddhi Kumar, Sandeep inadvertently revealed that the film had a budget of ₹400 crore. Teasing Prabhas for pretending he would finish the film in days, the Spirit director said, “It’s a big set, three heroines, songs are there, daadi (grandmother) is there, and ₹400 crore budget, and he said he’ll finish it in 40 days.”

Director Maruthi’s horror comedy film, The Raja Saab, has been quietly in production since 2022, before it was officially announced in 2024. The film starring Prabhas underwent a change in production house, with People Media Factory now backing it. And while producer TG Vishwa Prasad refused to divulge details of the film’s budget during promotions, Sandeep Reddy Vanga let slip that it was as much as RRR and Sikandar.

This makes the budget equal to SS Rajamouli's RRR, AR Murugadoss' Sikandar, and Ayan Mukerji's War 2, which were all reported to have a budget of around ₹400 crore. At a promotional event for The Raja Saab in Mumbai, Vishwa was asked about the film’s grandeur and budget. Refusing to reveal the exact number, he teased that the film’s climax would be one of the books. “It took us two and a half years. You will see the most grandiose 40-minute climax emerge from 120 days of shooting. Let’s just say the film’s budget has a lot of zeroes,” said the producer with a smile.