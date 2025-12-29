Ram Gopal Varma says Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar didn’t care about Sivaji's ‘moral barkings’

Ever since actor Sivaji made misogynistic remarks against women at the pre-release event of Dhandoraa on Monday evening, he has been slammed by people on the internet for it. Now, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has doubled down on Sivaji a few days after calling him ‘uncouth.’ Prabhas clicked a selfie with his The Raja Saab co-stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar.

What Ram Gopal Varma said

RGV has said that at the recently held pre-release event for the film The Raja Saab, none of the female actors- Niddhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar cared about Sivaji's comments and wore what they wanted to wear.

Taking to his X account, RGV posted a picture in which Prabhas was seen clicking a selfie with the three actors, all of whom co-star with him in the upcoming film The Raja Saab. RGV wrote in the caption, “All 3 heroines of #Prabhas‌ @AgerwaLNidhhi @MalavikaM_ @riddhiculousart didn’t care about moral barkings of Shivaji and his vitriolic batch at #RajaSaab event and wore exactly what they want to wear. Hats off to you 3 HEROES for giving tight face slap to those VILLAINS.”

For the event, Malavika opted for a shimmery black lehenga, while Riddhi wore a beautiful white saree. Meanwhile, Niddhi was seen in a grey sari.

What did Sivaji say?

The controversy began after Sivaji referred to women who don’t dress modestly as ‘daridrapu m***a’ (wretched woman) and referred to their body parts with the misogynistic term ‘saamaan’ (things/assets). He also claimed people will think she's a ‘wretched woman’ if she doesn't dress like that. After backlash, he took to his X account and admitted to having used two "unparliamentary" words inadvertently during his speech and apologised for the same.

A few days ago, RGV had called out Sivaji and wrote: “I don’t know that fellows full name and hence I am commenting here… Hey Shivaji whatever you are, if the women in your home are willing to bear a uncouth dirty guy like you, you are welcome to moral police them ..With regard to the other women in society or film industry or wherever, you can put your opinions in where they belong.”