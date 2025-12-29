Search
Mon, Dec 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ram Gopal Varma says Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar didn’t care about Sivaji's ‘moral barkings’

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Dec 29, 2025 09:42 am IST

Ram Gopal Varma had called out Sivaji over his misogynistic comments on the clothing of female actors. He has now doubled down on his remarks with a new post.

Ever since actor Sivaji made misogynistic remarks against women at the pre-release event of Dhandoraa on Monday evening, he has been slammed by people on the internet for it. Now, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has doubled down on Sivaji a few days after calling him ‘uncouth.’

Prabhas clicked a selfie with his The Raja Saab co-stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar.
Prabhas clicked a selfie with his The Raja Saab co-stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar.

What Ram Gopal Varma said

RGV has said that at the recently held pre-release event for the film The Raja Saab, none of the female actors- Niddhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar cared about Sivaji's comments and wore what they wanted to wear.

Taking to his X account, RGV posted a picture in which Prabhas was seen clicking a selfie with the three actors, all of whom co-star with him in the upcoming film The Raja Saab. RGV wrote in the caption, “All 3 heroines of #Prabhas‌ @AgerwaLNidhhi @MalavikaM_ @riddhiculousart didn’t care about moral barkings of Shivaji and his vitriolic batch at #RajaSaab event and wore exactly what they want to wear. Hats off to you 3 HEROES for giving tight face slap to those VILLAINS.”

For the event, Malavika opted for a shimmery black lehenga, while Riddhi wore a beautiful white saree. Meanwhile, Niddhi was seen in a grey sari.

What did Sivaji say?

The controversy began after Sivaji referred to women who don’t dress modestly as ‘daridrapu m***a’ (wretched woman) and referred to their body parts with the misogynistic term ‘saamaan’ (things/assets). He also claimed people will think she's a ‘wretched woman’ if she doesn't dress like that. After backlash, he took to his X account and admitted to having used two "unparliamentary" words inadvertently during his speech and apologised for the same.

A few days ago, RGV had called out Sivaji and wrote: “I don’t know that fellows full name and hence I am commenting here… Hey Shivaji whatever you are, if the women in your home are willing to bear a uncouth dirty guy like you, you are welcome to moral police them ..With regard to the other women in society or film industry or wherever, you can put your opinions in where they belong.”

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Ram Gopal Varma says Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar didn’t care about Sivaji's ‘moral barkings’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On