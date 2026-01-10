New scene of Prabhas in old look added to The Raja Saab amid criticism, makers say it was missed due to ‘server issue’

The filmmaker claimed that many asked him about the scenes featuring Prabhas in his old look. “Keeping that in mind, I sat last evening to make the second half of the film sharper and include the missing scenes from the 6 PM show today. I am sure that the 8-9 minute episode will be mind-blowing. No film has depicted a fight scene taking place on the roof so far. Prabhas worked very hard for it,” said Maruthi , claiming fans will ‘definitely’ be satisfied with the new additions.

Director Maruthi spoke at the press conference and claimed, “Prabhas fans aren’t disappointed with the film, but aren’t satisfied either. That's because we showed him in an old getup in the trailer with an attitude and swag. In the process of searching for that look, the fans' brains couldn’t process the story I was showing.”

Maruthi’s The Raja Saab released in theatres on Friday to a lukewarm response. The film starring Prabhas was criticised for various aspects, including some scenes from the trailer that were not featured in the film. Amidst criticism, the makers held a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday to discuss the film and announced that new scenes featuring Prabhas in an older look have been added to the film. (Also Read: The Raja Saab movie review: Prabhas' one liners, brief moments of flair cannot save this unhinged mess )

Producer TG Vishwa Prasad of People’s Media Factory announced the new addition to the media and said, “There’s a 4-minute content of Prabhas in his old avatar that’s missing in the movie. One week back, due to an unfortunate incident and the server being down, we had the output, but it needed cleanup and minor corrections. We have done it and sent it to theatres now.” He also stated that the film's runtime remains the same, but they cut out a portion of the credits to add this.

Makers respond to the lukewarm response to The Raja Saab Vishwa and Maruthi also responded to the lukewarm response The Raja Saab received upon its release. “We are very happy. We expected it to cross ₹100 crore, but it made ₹112 crore. Many families and kids are coming to the theatres and appreciating it. A few intellectuals are giving mixed feedback and going too deep into the story,” said Vishwa.

Maruthi also mirrored him and said, “The intellectuals are discussing various episodes in the film, and the ones who didn’t understand it are the ones cursing us. I have seen a lot of mixed reactions. All I urge is for everyone not to prejudge the film and decide the result.” The filmmaker also apologised to the media for the delay in the film's screenings in Telangana, particularly the incident at Vimal Theatre, where fans stormed the screening.