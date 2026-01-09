Angry Prabhas fans storm The Raja Saab preview shows despite security in Hyderabad, many screenings cancelled

Several videos circulating on social media show agitated fans barging into theatres, while others are seen gathering near the main gates, shouting and venting their anger. The situation escalated at Vimal Theatre, where a large number of fans gathered outside amid confusion and the absence of clear information about the shows.

While premiere shows kicked off across Andhra Pradesh from 9 pm on Thursday, the film ran into last-minute hurdles in Hyderabad following a delay in the issuance of the government order. The uncertainty sparked confusion and unrest at a few theatres in the city.

Maruthi’s horror-comedy The Raja Saab , headlined by Prabhas , hit theatres on January 9 but its release was far from smooth. It was marred by anger and chaos as agitated fans barged into theatres during press screening, while others crowded around entry gates, venting their anger over delays in the screenings.

One of the videos doing the rounds on social media showed several angry fans forcing their way into Vimal Theatre during The Raja Saab media premiere and refusing to leave the premises. They insisted that the show be screened for them.

Another video from a theatre in Kukatpally captured several fans growing restless while waiting outside the gates, banging on them and demanding that the management open the theatre for entry. One of the videos showed massive crowds rushing into the theatre, breaking through security barricades.

One clip shows the theatre management attempting to rein in the out-of-control crowd by brandishing a stick and trying to keep them from entering the premises. Some of the clips also showed fans being subjected to a lathi charge as authorities attempted to control the situation.