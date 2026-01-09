The Raja Saab review and release live updates: Prabhas film arrives in theatres, mints ₹50 crore in pre-sales

• Directed by Maruthi, the film has generated curiosity for its lead actor’s return to the family entertainer genre after over a decade. All of Prabhas’ films after the Baahubali series were mass actioners. Fans say The Raja Saab is a return of the ‘vintage Prabhas’.

• Apart from Prabhas, The Raja Saab also stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, and Zarina Wahab.

• The film had a worldwide release in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.