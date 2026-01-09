The Raja Saab review and release live updates: Prabhas film arrives in theatres, mints ₹50 crore in pre-sales
The Raja Saab review live updates: Prabhas starts 2026 with a bang bringing his stardom to this mega budget, VFX-laden horror comedy.
The Raja Saab review live updates: Prabhas returns to the big screens for the first time in two years with Maruthi’s horror comedy. • The first big release of 2026, The Raja Saab, was shot on an elaborate set built on the outskirts of Hyderabad, wherein the makers created an entire haveli, making it one of the largest indoor sets in the world....Read More
• Directed by Maruthi, the film has generated curiosity for its lead actor’s return to the family entertainer genre after over a decade. All of Prabhas’ films after the Baahubali series were mass actioners. Fans say The Raja Saab is a return of the ‘vintage Prabhas’.
• Apart from Prabhas, The Raja Saab also stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, and Zarina Wahab.
• The film had a worldwide release in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.
The Raja Saab review live updates: Did Prabhas fans bring crocodiles into theatres?
A video was posted on X on Friday morning claiming Prabhas fans brought crocodiles to a The Raja Saab show, prompting some concerns. A fact check by Grok set the record straight. “The video is real, capturing Prabhas fans in a theater holding toy crocodiles as a fun nod to a movie scene where he fights one. It's not live animals—just enthusiastic fan props for The Raja Saab release,” it said.
The Raja Saab review live updates: Prabhas-starrer touches ₹50 crore in pre-sales
The global pre-sales for The Raja Saab were huge, with the Prabhas film clocking ₹50 crore in worldwide pre-sales, according to Sacnilk. This raises hopes for the film giving a ₹100+ crore opening day.
The Raja Saab review live updates: Makers open up on Japan release
As Indian films have made a killing in Japan of late, the makers of The Raja Saab were quizzed about the possibility of the film releasing there as well. At a recent pre-release event, the film's producer TG Vishwa Prasad said, "Currently, we are focused on the Indian language releases. We will have the film dubbed in Japanese and aim to launch it in Japan three to six months after it debuts here."
The Raja Saab review live updates: Fans disappointed with first half
The initial reactions of viewers watching the morning shows of The Raja Saab are mixed with criticism for the film's first half. “There is ntg in the 1st half and the total 1st half is looking like a serial Despite the weak writing, Prabhas undoubtedly lived his character, the 1st half production values are too poor. It’s hard to believe this is a 400+CR maruthi failed to handle Drlg,” tweeted one viewer.
The Raja Saab review live updates: Film crosses 700K sales on BookMyShow
After a sluggish start, The Raja Saab crossed the 700K mark in ticket sales on the ticketing platform BookMyShow. The number is still lower than Kalki 2898 AD (1.72 million) and Salaar (1.67 million).
The Raja Saab review live updates: Film expected to take strong start
Early box office projections for The Raja Saab show that the film is set to open at ₹65-70 crore net in India. This is lower than Prabhas' previous releases like Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar, but still higher than other all-time openers such as Jawan and Animal.
The Raja Saab review live updates: Prabhas film sees slow advance bookings
The advance bookings for The Raja Saab remained low after they started late at the national cinema chains, leading to slow momentum. Despite that, the film managed to sell 5 lakh tickets for day 1. Full report here
The Raja Saab review live updates: Fans create ruckus at preview shows
On Thursday night, many preview shows of The Raja Saab in Hyderabad were disrupted and even cancelled after fans of Prabhas created ruckus and stormed theatres due to confusion and lack of information abput screenings.
The Raja Saab review live updates: Prabhas film releases
The film's first shows were held early in the morning on Friday across the Telugu states, as Prabhas returned for the Sankranti weekend in theatres.