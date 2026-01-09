Raja Saab Twitter Review: Prabhas film fails to impress, people call it is ‘royal mess of scares and confusion’

Raja Saab Twitter Review: Actor Prabhas’ horror-comedy has finally hit the big screen, but early reactions have been mixed. While some viewers feel the story falls short on delivering chills and thrills, others have labeled it a royal mess of scares and confusion. Also read: The Raja Saab review and release live updates: Prabhas film arrives in theatres, mints ₹50 crore in pre-sales Raja Saab Twitter Review: Prabhas is seen as lead in the horror comedy film by Maruthi. Raja Saab Twitter review Maruthi’s horror-comedy The Raja Saab, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani and Nidhhi Agerwal, has been released in the theatres on January 9. If early reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter, are any indication, the film has opened to a mixed response, with viewers divided over its storyline. That said, a section of social media users were impressed by the climax and applauded Prabhas for delivering a strong finish. One post read, “Below-par outing overall. Weak screenplay and outdated storytelling drag the film down. The horror elements never really land, making the narrative feel flat. Poor VFX and low production quality further hurt the experience. #Prabhas appears dull and under-utilised, while the love track is a complete misfire. Thaman’s music is just about okay. A few palace comedy moments offer minor relief, but the film is too lengthy and largely boring. VERY DISAPPOINTING.” One called it “DISASTER Loading”. “Watch at Your Risk… A Royal Mess of Scares and Confusion it’s okaish. the horror feels forced, drama drags with confusing twists that don’t land, and the narrative loses steam fast. Non-interesting stretches dominate, making it hard to stay hooked despite the star power and occasional VFX highs. A royal attempt that confuses more than it scares,” wrote one.

Another shared, “The Raja Saab had an exciting idea but collapses in execution. Prabhas carries it with humour and emotion, while forced comedy, romance & zero horror turn a promising concept into a missed opportunity. Just wait for #Spirit.” One post shared, “#TheRajaSaab is a colossal disappointment that fails to live up to the massive expectations surrounding a Prabhas starrer. While the teaser promised a "Maruthi Brand" entertainer with a horror-comedy twist, the final product is a soulless, chaotic, and loud exercise in mediocrity…. The biggest culprit here is the writing. The story is thin—predictable from the word ‘go’—and relies heavily on dated tropes… It is disheartening to see a pan-India superstar of his (Prabhas) caliber trapped in such a poorly written character. While he tries to bring swagger to the role, the weak characterization gives him very little to work with”. Wrapping up the review, the social media user wrote, “#TheRajaSaab is a classic case of "all gloss, no substance." It lacks the emotional hook or the "wow" factor required to sustain the momentum. Even the presence of a superstar cannot save a sinking ship when the foundation (script) is this weak.”

Some social media users noted that a few scenes featured in the trailer were missing from the film’s final cut, writing, “#TheRajaSaab why is this old #Prabhas𓃵 look missing in the film? Would this scene be added later? Why reveal this look in first place? Also no justification for joker look in climax. Disappointed.” One post called the film an “ultra disaster”, sharing, “The Raja Saab is a complete failure.. Cringe film.” Another tagged it as “one of the worst film”.