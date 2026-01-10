The Raja Saab box office collection worldwide day 1: Prabhas has still got it, film crosses ₹100 crore already

The Raja Saab worldwide box office collection day 1: Despite getting panned critically, Prabhas' latest release is still setting the ticket windows on fire. Horror-comedy The Raja Saab has minted ₹100 crore at the box office on day 1 + Thursday's paid previews. The Raja Saab box office collection worldwide Day 1: Prabhas plays a hypnotist in the movie.

As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned about ₹26 crore overseas on day 1. This, along with India's collection of ₹54 crore + ₹9 crore (PP), means the overall collection has crossed the ₹100 crore mark.

How did his last film perform? While it is a stellar achievement in itself, the film is still way behind Prabhas' last release, Kalki 2898 AD. The 2024 release had collected ₹191 crore on Day 1 (Thursday).

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared on X that Kalki 2898 AD collected ₹27.5 crore in Hindi collections alone. He wrote that the film did well despite the semi-final match between India and England. Taran wrote, “East. West. North. And, of course, South - #Kalki2898AD wave grips the nation... Best part is, the film has opened to excellent houses at Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres and if the trend continues, the mass pockets will help #Kalki2898AD put up a solid number in the long run. [Week 1] Thu ₹ 22.50 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Boxoffice. NOTE: Data of HINDI version only. Gross BOC... Day 1...#India: ₹ 27.5 cr [#Hindi] #Worldwide: ₹ 190 cr [all languages].” The film went on to bag ₹1100 crore at the box office over its lifetime run.

The Raja Saab did indeed manage to stop the juggernaut that was Dhurandhar. After an impressive run of more than a month, Aditya Dhars' Dhurandhar finally seems to have hit the brakes. It collected more than ₹1200 crore at the box office and will now be impacted severely by The Raja Saab's arrival.

On day 36, the film collected ₹3.5 crore.

About The Raja Saab Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, The Raja Saab stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab.

Sharing his experience of working on the film, Prabhas said, “The three years of stress and responsibility of Raja Saab brought tears to Maruthi garu's eyes. When I first met him, I told him that films were becoming too action-oriented and that we should give audiences a proper entertainer. That is how this horror-comedy took shape. Vishwa Prasad garu kept believing in Maruthi garu's script and supported it throughout. When I heard the climax, I became a fan of Maruthi garu's writing. I honestly wondered whether he wrote it with a pen or a machine gun. Such a climax hasn't come even in horror-comedy films. You must watch it and tell me. After 15 years, Maruthi is giving full Darling entertainment. The film is arriving this Sankranti. All Sankranti films should do well, and along with them, The RajaSaab should also become a blockbuster,” as quoted in the press note shared by the makers of the film.



HT review of the movie read: ‘The horror comedy genre isn’t necessarily new to Indian cinema or Tollywood. When films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and Anando Brahma (2017) exist, it’s lazy to build an intriguing setup and throw some cool ideas at the audience to see what sticks. The Raja Saab’s aim might be to make you laugh, but the overall film needed more profundity and brilliance.’