Prabhas fans are convinced the title of his film with Hanu Raghavapudi is Fauzi; here's how

One of Prabhas' most anticipated projects is his period action film, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Mythri Movie Makers, the producer of the film, released a new poster on Wednesday to tease that the film’s title would be revealed on Thursday. Fans on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) have been busy decoding hidden details in the poster, which they believe reveal the film’s title and its plot. Prabhas' fans picked apart every hidden detail in the posters of his upcoming film with Hanu Raghavapudi.

Prabhas fans think his next film is titled Fauzi

Be it the poster released on Tuesday or the latest one, the letter ‘z’ seems to feature prominently in both posters. For long now, it has been rumoured that Prabhas and Hanu’s film is titled Fauji, leading many to believe that the official title of the film is Fauzi.

“So it's #Fauzi? not #Fauji?” asked one excited fan on X. Another even noticed that costume designer Sheetal Iqbal Sharma saved the new posters of the film under a highlight named Fauzi on Instagram, which they took as confirmation.

What is Prabhas’ next film all about?

While both posters make it clear that Prabhas and Hanu’s film is set in wartime, given the guns in the first poster, along with Operation Z written on it, and the second poster stating that the film is set in 1940s colonial India. Fans believe Operation Z refers to the Japanese WWII bomber project, which was similar to the Nazi German Amerikabomber project.

Some decoded the Sanskrit text on the poster, with one X user writing, “He is the Pardha who conquered the Padmavyuha is a reference to Arjuna from the Mahabharata which States Kind of Impossible Challenges the Character is up Against.” One Redditor wrote, “I think its might be related/linked with SC Bose.”

Some even thought Prabhas would play a double agent who sees the light eventually, with one fan speculating, based on the post's caption, “Karna, who is on the side of the Pandavas. It indicates that at the beginning prabhas will be a soldier working for the british and killing his own countrymens.” Another thought, “So probably a double agent characterization in the veins of Karna (who was not one) who finds out the atrocities of the empire to be too much and rebels against them?”

Actor-dancer Imanvi co-stars with Prabhas in the project, which also features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada and others.