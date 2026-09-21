Where did Travis Kelce go to college? Graduation year, degree, college football career and more

Travis Kelce went to the University of Cincinnati, where he played college football for the Bearcats before becoming one of the NFL’s biggest stars. Kelce attended Cincinnati from 2008 to 2012 and initially arrived as a quarterback before moving to tight end. Travis Kelce’s college journey took an unexpected path, from quarterback to Cincinnati Bearcats star, delayed graduation and a degree years later. Have a look. Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

He completed his remaining college credits in 2022, earning a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies from the College of Arts and Sciences.

Two years later, he finally got his chance to walk across the stage. In April 2024, Cincinnati surprised Kelce and his brother Jason with an impromptu graduation ceremony during a live “New Heights” event.

Travis Kelce college, degree and graduation year Kelce joined the University of Cincinnati in 2008 and stayed with the program through 2012. Although his college football career ended more than a decade ago, he did not officially finish his degree at the same time.

According to the University of Cincinnati, Kelce completed his remaining credit hours in 2022 and earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies from the College of Arts and Sciences.

His actual graduation ceremony came later. During the brothers’ “New Heights Live” event at Cincinnati in April 2024, university officials surprised them with caps, gowns and diplomas. Kelce received his diploma from the College of Arts and Sciences.

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Travis Kelce's Cincinnati football career Kelce did not begin his college career as a tight end. Cincinnati recruited him as a quarterback, and he redshirted during his first season. He competed for the quarterback job in 2009 but eventually moved into a role that allowed the Bearcats to use his athletic ability at tight end and in other offensive packages.

His college career hit a major setback in 2010 when he served a season-long suspension for violating team rules. ESPN reported that the suspension was connected to multiple positive marijuana tests. During that period, Kelce lost his scholarship and took a telemarketing job while working his way back into the program.

He returned without a scholarship and eventually earned it back in 2011. The following year became the turning point in his college career.

As a redshirt senior in 2012, Kelce recorded 45 receptions for 723 yards and eight touchdowns. He helped Cincinnati finish 10-3 and win the Belk Bowl. His breakout season also put him firmly on the NFL draft radar.

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When was Travis Kelce drafted by the Chiefs? The Kansas City Chiefs selected Kelce with the 63rd overall pick in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Cincinnati's connection to his NFL career also included his older brother Jason Kelce, who played for the Bearcats from 2006 to 2010.

Travis and Jason overlapped at Cincinnati and later became two of the most recognisable NFL players from the same college. Travis has spent his entire NFL career with Kansas City.

The University of Cincinnati has also remained important to Kelce after football. In 2022, he established the 87 and Running Endowment for Student-Athlete Health and Wellness, supporting mental health resources for Bearcats athletes.