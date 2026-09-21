Is Taylor Swift attending Chiefs vs Colts tonight at Arrowhead? Latest update on Travis Kelce’s wife’s whereabouts

The Kansas City Chiefs are back at Arrowhead Stadium for their second home game of the season, with the Indianapolis Colts visiting for Sunday Night Football. After opening the campaign with a convincing win over the Denver Broncos, Kansas City will look to carry that momentum into another home matchup.

Will Taylor Swift attend?

Taylor Swift was in attendance for Kansas City’s season opener against the Broncos at Arrowhead. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Beyond the game itself, one of the biggest points of interest for fans will be whether Taylor Swift makes another appearance to support her husband, Travis Kelce.

Swift has generally been seen at Chiefs home games more often than their road contests since her relationship with Kelce began. With Sunday’s matchup taking place at Arrowhead, fans are closely watching for any indication that she will return to the stadium.

However, her presence for Sunday night’s game against the Colts has not been confirmed.

Swift’s last Colts game appearance

Swift has previously watched the Chiefs take on the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium, with her last such appearance coming on November 23, 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} It was a relatively quiet outing for Kelce, as the Colts’ defense kept the tight end from making a major impact. He finished with four catches for 43 yards on six targets, while a first-quarter touchdown was also wiped out because of an offensive penalty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was a relatively quiet outing for Kelce, as the Colts’ defense kept the tight end from making a major impact. He finished with four catches for 43 yards on six targets, while a first-quarter touchdown was also wiped out because of an offensive penalty. {{/usCountry}}

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Even without a standout statistical performance, Kelce still had a memorable moment, moving past Irving Fryar into 23rd place on the NFL’s all-time receiving yards list. The Chiefs ultimately gave Swift and Kelce plenty to celebrate, securing a thrilling 23-20 overtime victory.

Swift favors Chiefs home games

Swift was in attendance for Kansas City’s season opener against the Broncos at Arrowhead, marking the first Chiefs game she attended since she and Kelce got married a couple of months earlier.

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Kelce has also traditionally produced strong performances when Swift has been in attendance, adding another layer of intrigue ahead of the Colts matchup.

The 36-year-old quarterback turned in an impressive performance, finishing with three receptions for 71 yards. His biggest play came on a 59-yard catch-and-run that nearly ended with him finding the end zone.

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The 71 receiving yards were a team-high for the Chiefs in Week 1. If Kelce can continue producing at that level, he’ll have no problem giving his wife plenty more opportunities to watch him shine on his home stage.

Tom Cruise joined Swift

Swift had some high-profile company while watching the Chiefs open their season at Arrowhead Stadium. Hollywood actor Tom Cruise joined her in the suite as Kansas City secured its Week 1 win over Denver.

Throughout the game, cameras picked up Swift celebrating some of Kelce’s biggest plays. ESPN also highlighted her reactions as the veteran tight end put together his best season-opening performance since 2022.