On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday last week, the one who took the lead in the celebrations was not a BJP leader but deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde. When Shinde outdid his BJP colleagues

The day began with full-page advertisements in almost all newspapers, with Shinde greeting the PM—something none of his BJP colleagues did. That same morning, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and another deputy CM, Sunetra Pawar, travelled to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Beed, respectively, in the Marathwada region to attend programmes marking Marathwada Mukti Din, commemorating the region’s liberation from Nizam rule.

Shinde, however, flew to Ahmedabad to attend the launch of the “Seva Sankalp Abhiyan” at Vadnagar, to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel. Speaking at the programme, Shinde said, “Modi’s achievement should be compared with the height of the Himalayas and the depth of the Arabian Sea.”

A close aide of the Deputy Chief Minister said Shinde was well aware that he would be criticised for choosing to travel to Gujarat for the programme instead of attending the Marathwada Mukti Din events, but decided to do so nevertheless. “He did so for a reason,” the aide said.

The decision did not go down well with some BJP leaders. One BJP minister even quipped that the deputy CM had still not given up his efforts to return to the top post in the Mahayuti government.

Jarange’s abrupt withdrawal and the aftermath

This may or may not be linked to the tussle within the ruling Mahayuti coalition, but the growing bitterness between Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and the Shinde camp was visible when the activist withdrew his hunger strike on Thursday.

The talks with the activist were led by BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, and BJP ministers and legislators outnumbered Sena leaders during the negotiations.

The next day, Sanjay Lakhe-Patil, a leader of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and a prominent Maratha community leader, addressed a press conference and claimed that Jarange-Patil had ended his agitation without getting anything concrete from the government on his demands. He further alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched in Mumbai in July, when Jarange’s son was admitted to a hospital there, to deny Shinde credit for resolving the Maratha reservation issue. Soon, there would be a function in Jalna where Shinde would be felicitated for the same, he added.

According to Sena insiders, the party’s top leadership was aware of what Lakhe-Patil would say. Meanwhile, questions have also arisen over sudden allegations concerning government contracts involving people considered close to Jarange-Patil.

Vahini after Dada?

There were reports that the NCP had readied a new strategy, positioning party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar as its face. There was also talk that the party’s publicity would now revolve around “Vahini” (sister-in-law), replacing “Dada” (elder brother), as supporters used to address late Ajit Pawar.

The word is that party strategists have recommended projecting Sunetra Pawar as the party’s face, portraying her as a strong leader firmly in charge of the party. The move comes amid doubts among some legislators over whether Sunetra can effectively lead the party, particularly in the context of efforts to merge the two NCP factions.

The party, however, objected to reports that Sunetra Pawar was being “relaunched”. She is already heading the party and working effectively, it said, adding that there was no question of relaunching her. The NCP also denied reports that strategist Prashant Kishore had been hired to draft its strategy.

“A proposal discussed at a meeting is not a decision unless it is finalised,” said party chief spokesperson Umesh Patil.

The plans are expected to become clearer after the party’s conclave in Nashik on September 27, where Sunetra Pawar is expected to be projected as the leader firmly in charge.

Sanjay Raut pens a new book

After his book on his experience in prison, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut is now writing another book. Titled ‘Bodh Kirtan’, (moral lesson from a discourse) the Marathi book reflects Raut’s perspective on various issues. “The book is my take on different issues, based on what I experienced or read in all these years or the people I met. It is not about politics,” Raut said. The book will be published in the second week of October, he added. Raut’s earlier book, Narakatala Swarg (paradise in hell) was about his experience in Arthur Road jail, where he was lodged in connection with a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).