Chandigarh administration seeks Centre’s help for GPS-based curbs on cab apps

The Chandigarh administration has approached the Centre for GPS-based blocking of suspended cab aggregator apps, as vehicles continue to operate through the platforms despite suspension of their licences. Enforcement has also been stepped up, with cabs and other vehicles being challaned and, where necessary, impounded, officials said. The administration has suspended the licences of all four major app-based aggregators operating in the city — Ola, inDrive, Uber and Rapido — for six months.

Chandigarh transport secretary Diprava Lakra said, “Challaning and impounding of vehicles is already discouraging cab drivers and commuters from using the suspended apps. We have also written to the Union ministry to enable GPS-based blocking of the suspended aggregator apps, so that the suspension can be enforced more effectively.”

The administration has suspended the licences of all four major app-based aggregators operating in the city — Ola, inDrive, Uber and Rapido — for six months at different stages. Uber and Rapido were the latest to face action on September 8, following the suspension of Ola in June and inDrive in August. The action was taken over alleged non-compliance with the Chandigarh Motor Vehicles Aggregators Rules, 2025, including prescribed fares, driver insurance and training requirements.

According to the State Transport Authority (STA), nearly 390 challans have been issued and 25 vehicles impounded since the suspension of Uber and Rapido took effect on September 8. The enforcement has also raised concerns among drivers dependent on app-based platforms for their livelihood. Commercial bike-taxi riders protested outside the STA office earlier this week, seeking recognition of their services.

Representatives of Uber, Rapido and inDrive recently met STA secretary Nitish Singla and sought revocation of the suspension. They were told their request would be considered only after they submitted documents establishing compliance with the applicable rules.

The Chandigarh Tricity Driver Union, meanwhile, has sought continuation of the suspension until aggregators comply with the June 24, 2025, aggregator policy and July 7, 2025, cab and auto fare notification. The union has sought implementation of prescribed fares, medical check-ups, medical and term insurance for drivers, and action against private white-plate vehicles being used for commercial passenger rides.

On Friday, the administration launched Bharat Taxi as an alternative for commuters.