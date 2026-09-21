At 85, Haryana veteran clears MA exam; next eyes PhD or law degree

A Haryanvi ex-serviceman, who served during the 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars, has now earned a Master of Arts (MA) degree, scoring a resounding 965 out of 1,200 marks, despite turning 85-year-old. Now, at 85, Godara is preparing for his next challenge, which is either a PhD or a law degree. (HT)

But the Indian Army veteran Lal Chand Godara, who hails from Sirsa, is not ready to stop pursuing his academic pursuits. His next goal is either a PhD or a law degree.

“I am not done yet. My next goal is either a PhD or a law degree,” Godara says, recalling how education remained an unfinished chapter of his life. “I hail from a family where my generation had little access to education even as I always wanted to study. Circumstances, however, took me elsewhere.”

Godara, served in the Indian Army till 1972. He then superannuated as a yard master from Haryana’s transport department in 2002.

At 76, Godara went back to his books. Five years later, he had a graduation degree. Now, at 85, the former soldier has completed his MA.

“I joined the Indian Army and served during the wars of 1962, 1965 and 1971. When I turned 76 years old, I took the unusual plunge and picked up where I had left years back,” he said. At 81, Godara says, he earned his graduation degree. He enrolled for a Master of Arts programme at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in 2023.”My latest result, 965 out of 1,200, declared a week back gives me reason to aim higher,” he added.

The academic journey of Godara is only one part of an unusually active post-retirement life. After leaving the Army and then serving as a yard master in Haryana transport department from 1972 to 2002, he turned his attention to sport. Godara says that he began competing in masters athletics (meant for senior citizens) and won medals at the Haryana masters athletics competition and also participated at the national and international levels. “Education for me is a means of expanding intellectual outlook. I believe that age should not determine when a person should stops learning,” he said.

Now, at 85, Godara is preparing for his next challenge. “Either a PhD or a law degree...I am not in a mood to stop learning and chasing degrees,” said Godara.