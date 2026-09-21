IndiGo flight attendant dies after driver crashes car into ledge of a bridge on WEH

MUMBAI: A 32-year-old IndiGo flight attendant died on Saturday, a day after she suffered serious head injuries when the cab ferrying her home after work crashed into the ledge of a bridge on the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Borivali East.

The deceased, Kainoor Mistry, a resident of Mira Road, is survived by her eight-year-old son. Police said the cab driver, Vijay Khose, 25, also a Mira Road resident, escaped unhurt in the crash.

The accident occurred around 5.45am on Friday near Blue Sky Co-operative Society on the northbound carriageway of the WEH in Borivali East.

According to police, Mistry had finished her shift and was returning home in a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire arranged to ferry IndiGo employees to and from work. The airline had hired vehicles from Mayursh Tours and Travels for employee transportation.

Police said Khose allegedly lost control of the car while negotiating a ridge on a bridge and rammed the vehicle into its ledge. Mistry suffered serious head injuries in the impact.

Khose, with the help of bystanders, rushed Mistry to Bhaktivedanta Hospital in Mira Road, where she was admitted for treatment. She succumbed to her injuries on Saturday evening.

Police said Khose was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident and did not flee the spot. An officer said the driver took Mistry to the Mira Road hospital as he lived in the area and was familiar with local medical facilities.

The police had initially booked Khose under sections 125 (act endangering the life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following Mistry’s death, section 106(1), pertaining to causing death by negligence, was added to the FIR.

Police said no fresh notice would be issued to Khose following the addition of the section, as a notice had already been served on him in connection with the case.