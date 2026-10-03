Ex-CBI director M Nageswara Rao takes charge as Sarvajan Sanatan Party national president

Former CBI director M Nageswara Rao has taken over as national president of the Sarvajan Sanatan Party (SSP). The party’s office-bearers elected him to the post. Ex-CBI director M Nageswara Rao addressing a press conference in Varanasi on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Rao, who served for nearly four decades in security, law and order, and administration, announced his new role while addressing a press conference in Varanasi on Saturday.

He described his entry into active politics as a new responsibility in his public life. Having closely observed the administrative system, he said he had entered politics to put his experience to use for the larger interests of the nation and society.

Rao said, “Satya Sanatan, Nitya Nutan is not merely a slogan but the foundation of his vision.” He said Sanatan was not limited to a form of worship, but represented a worldview rooted in truth, righteousness (Dharma), duty, justice, compassion and public welfare.

“Let us build a modern India without severing ties with our roots. In our pursuit of development, we must not lose sight of our civilizational heritage. Future generations should understand and value the rich tradition they have inherited,” Rao said.

Describing Kashi as the starting point of his political journey, Rao said the city symbolised India’s civilizational continuity. He said his aim was not to return to the past but to build a modern India rooted in its civilizational heritage.

Nageswara Rao was accompanied by Sarvajan Sanatan Party national vice-president Shrimahant Tirthanand, vice-president Ritu Rathore, general secretary Raja Saksham Singh Yogi, spokesperson Babita Sharma, UP in-charge Rakesh Tiwari and organisation secretary Nar-Narayan Singh.

On choosing Kashi to begin political journey, Rao said the city was the “civilizational capital of Bharat”. He said his aim was not to return to the past, but to build the India of the future while remaining rooted in its civilizational heritage, which he said needed to be revived and strengthened.

Rao hails from Warangal district in Telangana and holds a postgraduate degree in Chemistry. He was allotted the IPS cadre and served in various capacities during his career, eventually rising to become interim CBI director.