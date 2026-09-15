‘Don’t create unrest’: Karnataka CM Shivakumar hits out at BJP over police warning during Ganesh procession

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday hit out at BJP leaders, alleging that they were driven only by "politics" and had no concern for the state's interests. Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar hits out at BJP leaders over the Ganesh procession row in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Asking BJP leaders not to create any unrest as it would bring disrepute for the state and the country, he also tried to defend T Narasipura town police inspector, whose reported warning against bursting crackers in front of the mosque during the Ganesha idol procession has led to controversy and opposition's protest.

"If you cut open the chests of BJP leaders, there is not a single element that safeguards the interests of the state. Even if you ask them to discuss matters in the interest of the state and to do politics when the time comes, they cannot be corrected. Whatever you do, they will find fault with everything," Shivakumar told reporters in response to a question.

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Referring to the controversy over T Narasipura town police inspector's reported warning regarding the Ganesh idol procession, he said, "There should also be some fear towards police. What wrong did the police officer say? He only issued a warning using police language with the intention that no untoward incident should take place. But the BJP has brought the issue to the streets," he said.

Hitting out the BJP for staging protests on the issue, the CM questioned why BJP leaders and the Leader of Opposition R Ashoka had lowered themselves to the level of getting involved in what he described as a "panchayat-level issue".

"The Leader of the Opposition went there from here (Bengaluru), he also took the Maharaja (referring to the scion of the Mysuru Royal family and BJP MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar) onto the streets and protested in front of the police station...The Leader of the Opposition holds a constitutional position. I expect a more dignified approach from him," he said.

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Referring to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and social media posts by BJP leaders demanding the inspector's removal, Shivakumar accused the opposition leaders of instigating people.

"He (police inspector) has not done anything that should not be done. I will not let down. If any action has to be taken certainly we will take. Maintaining law and order is whose responsibility? They (BJP) are instigating the people, they should stop it. BJP somehow wants to create unrest in the state," he said.

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The CM said that the BJP leaders should understand the state's reputation was linked to the image of the country, and that it will affect India. "BJP leaders here are indulging in politics that could undermine the prime minister's vision for the country," he said.

"Do politics and hold protests, but I appeal to you (BJP) not to create unrest or bring a bad name to the state," he added.