Two Kuki women shot dead by unknown gunmen in Manipur’s Tamenglong: Police

Two women of Manipur’s Kuki community died on Tuesday in a gun attack by unknown armed individuals at Muktakhan village in Tamenglong district, police said. On Sunday four people including a couple were killed injuring a six-year-old boy in two separate armed attacks in Tamenglong district. (ANI/ Representative)

According to police the incident occurred at 3.30pm, 55km west of Kaimai police station. Police confirmed that the two were shot dead by unknown armed individuals and suspected to have succumbed to injuries at the spot.

“We recovered the bodies and they have been sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital, Assam in the evening,” said Kaimai police.

Officers said that those responsible for the crime are yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway to apprehend the perpetrators.

According to Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), a Kuki body, the deceased were identified as 60-year-old Phalneichong Sitlhou alias Chonga Sitlhouand, and Kimjalhing alias Kimnei Singson.

KIM alleged that the two were killed by armed cadres belonging to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland–Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) and the Zeliangrong United Front faction associated with the Kamson faction (ZUF-K) while practicing agricultural activities.

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“Over the past three days, including today, six innocent Kuki villagers have reportedly been killed in cold blood. Today, two women, Chong’a Sithlou and Kimboi Singson, residents of Muktokhol (Leisangphai) village, who had gone to their jhum fields, were reportedly waylaid and shot dead in their own fields by NSCN-IM and its cohorts,” the Kuki body claimed.

KIM said that targeting innocent civilians and the failure of authorities to protect them are pushing the situation toward an extreme state. The Kuki body urged the central and state governments to act immediately and decisively to stop further attacks, protect civilians and bring those responsible for the killing to justice.

Meanwhile, Kuki Zo Council (KZC) another Kuki-Zo body announced a resolution and notified all civil society organisations across Kuki-Zo districts that “No Kuki-Zo person killed by Naga armed groups in Manipru shall be buried until further notice. The mortal remains of every such victim shall instead be preserved in the nearest available cold-storage facility until further directions are issued by the Kuki-Zo Council,” the statement said.

On Sunday four people including a couple were killed injuring a six-year-old boy in two separate armed attacks in Tamenglong district.

Apart from the Meitei-Kuki-Zo clash that erupted on May 3, 2023, a clash between Naga and Kuki erupted on February 7 this year following a drunken brawl in the Litan area of Ukhrul district.

Tension between the Naga and Kuki communities escalated on May 13 after a twin ambush carried out by unknown armed individuals at two separate locations including Kangpokpi and Noney districts, killed four civilians including three church leaders and one Naga man respectively.

On the same day, 48 civilians belonging to Naga and Kuki-Zo were held captive by both the groups in retaliatory tension. Later, nearly after a month of captivity all the hostages were set free; however, six Naga men were found dead and dismembered near Kharam Vaiphei (Kuki village) in Kangpokpi district.

Since then sporadic attacks have been carried out by unknown armed miscreants at both Naga and Kuki dominated villages.

According to HT reports, at least 30 people belonging to both communities have been killed on different occasions since February this year.

Among the total 16 districts of Manipur, five valley districts are dominated by the Meitei community while the remaining districts are dominated by tribal communities belonging to Naga and Kuki-Zo.

Senapati, Ukhrul, Kamjong and Tamenglong are dominated by the Naga community while Churachandpur, Pherzawl and Kangpokpi are dominated by the Kuki-Zo community. The remaining Chandel and Tengnoupal have a mixed population predominantly tribals.