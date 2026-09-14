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No act of violence will be allowed to derail Manipur's path towards peace: State home minister

No act of violence will be allowed to derail Manipur's path towards peace: State home minister

Published on: Sep 14, 2026, 09:33:39 IST
PTI
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Imphal, Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on Monday said "no act of violence will be allowed to derail the state's path towards peace and normalcy", a day after four people were killed in an attack on their villages by suspected militants.

No act of violence will be allowed to derail Manipur's path towards peace: State home minister
No act of violence will be allowed to derail Manipur's path towards peace: State home minister

Among the four killed in Tamenglong and Noney districts, two were women.

The killings coincided with "Sahnit Ni" of "Black Day", which is observed annually on September 13 by the Kuki community in Manipur to remember the victims of ethnic violence during the Kuki–Naga conflict in the state in the 1990s.

In a post on X, Konthoujam said he was "deeply anguished" by the tragic incident at Tollen Kuki Village, which claimed the life of Lhingjangai Singsit and left her husband and young son with gunshot injuries.

Singsit was killed, and her husband Seineih Singsit and infant son were injured in their residence when suspected militants attacked Tollen Kuki village, located near NH-37, which connects Imphal with Jiribam. Seineih succumbed to injuries on the way to a hospital in Silchar in neighbouring Assam.

Konthoujam said, "Violence against innocent civilians is unacceptable and will be dealt with firmly."

"I have directed the authorities concerned to take all necessary measures to ascertain the facts, identify those responsible and ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour", he said, adding that "those responsible for this violence will be pursued in accordance with law and held accountable".

"At this critical juncture, no act of violence will be allowed to derail Manipur's path towards peace and normalcy... the law will prevail, justice will be pursued, and peace will be protected", he added.

In another incident on Sunday afternoon, a woman and a man were shot dead by armed militants at Longpi village under Nungba Police Station limits around 3:30 pm.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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