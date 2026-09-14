Imphal, Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Monday urged contractual employees to seek regularisation through proper channels and said bribery for the purpose must end immediately. Manipur CM warns against bribery for contractual employees' regularisation

The chief minister made the appeal while addressing a programme for the inauguration, launch and foundation stone laying of various projects at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences here.

Expressing concern over reports of alleged bribery in connection with the regularisation of nurses, Singh said employees who had rendered dedicated service, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, should not resort to corrupt practices to seek regularisation.

He said more than 200 nurses had been appointed on a contractual basis in the state in view of the increased responsibilities and requirements of the healthcare sector, particularly during the COVID-19 period.

He urged nurses and other contractual employees to place their genuine service and contributions before the government through proper, transparent and legitimate channels.

Singh said the government would support employees who discharge their duties with honesty, dedication and dignity, and assured that legitimate concerns regarding regularisation would be considered through due process.

He urged employees to approach the government with confidence and dignity rather than resorting to bribery or other unfair means.

The chief minister said the state had been facing certain economic constraints, due to which recruitment in government departments had, for some time, been undertaken through contractual arrangements.

However, he emphasised that the practice of seeking regularisation through bribery must end from that very day.

He also acknowledged the immense responsibilities shouldered by doctors, nurses and other healthcare personnel, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and commended the health department for their work in strengthening the health sector over the past four months.

Singh also unveiled various projects at JNIMS, including the foundation stone for the College of Nursing at JNIMS under NESIDS , Ministry of DoNER.

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