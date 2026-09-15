‘Success of our foreign policy’: Omar Abdullah on Pahalgam condemnation in BRICS New Delhi Declaration

“That is something for the Government of India, and particularly for the foreign ministry, to talk about. The fact that Pahalgam itself was condemned is a big thing. Please see how many allies of Pakistan were in that room. Therefore, for even Pahalgam to be mentioned by name, that in itself is a success of our foreign policy," Abdullah told news agency ANI.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday welcomed the inclusion of the Pahalgam terror attack in the BRICS New Delhi Declaration, calling its mention a significant achievement for India’s foreign policy.

BRICS declaration condemns Pahalgam attack The BRICS countries, while adopting the New Delhi Declaration for the ongoing summit, condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in April 2025, in which 26 civilians were killed.

Also read | BRICS Delhi declaration condemns Pahalgam attack, says no act of terror justified

The joint statement described acts of terrorism as “criminal and unjustifiable” and specifically referred to the April 22, 2025 attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured. We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens,” the statement read.

Modi announces adoption of New Delhi Declaration Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of the BRICS New Delhi Declaration on Saturday as he opened the meeting.

Modi said the bloc had come of age and that it was time to turn its unity and consensus into concrete results on the global stage.

The declaration's reference to the Pahalgam attack comes as BRICS reaffirmed its commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens.