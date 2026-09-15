‘Success of our foreign policy’: Omar Abdullah on Pahalgam condemnation in BRICS New Delhi Declaration
The BRICS countries, while adopting the New Delhi Declaration for the ongoing summit, condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday welcomed the inclusion of the Pahalgam terror attack in the BRICS New Delhi Declaration, calling its mention a significant achievement for India’s foreign policy.
“That is something for the Government of India, and particularly for the foreign ministry, to talk about. The fact that Pahalgam itself was condemned is a big thing. Please see how many allies of Pakistan were in that room. Therefore, for even Pahalgam to be mentioned by name, that in itself is a success of our foreign policy," Abdullah told news agency ANI.
BRICS declaration condemns Pahalgam attack
The BRICS countries, while adopting the New Delhi Declaration for the ongoing summit, condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in April 2025, in which 26 civilians were killed.
Also read | BRICS Delhi declaration condemns Pahalgam attack, says no act of terror justified
The joint statement described acts of terrorism as “criminal and unjustifiable” and specifically referred to the April 22, 2025 attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
“We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured. We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens,” the statement read.
Modi announces adoption of New Delhi Declaration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of the BRICS New Delhi Declaration on Saturday as he opened the meeting.
Modi said the bloc had come of age and that it was time to turn its unity and consensus into concrete results on the global stage.
The declaration's reference to the Pahalgam attack comes as BRICS reaffirmed its commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More