Jharkhand government committed to holistic development of state: Soren

Emphasising holistic development of the state, Chief Minister (CM) Hemant Soren presented a detailed roadmap and sought cooperation from the Centre at the 11th meeting of the NITI Aayog in New Delhi on Thursday, officials said. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren during the 11th meeting of the NITI Aayog in New Delhi on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Articulating the vision of holistic development, the CM stated that Jharkhand’s mineral wealth would only be truly meaningful if linked with human capital.

“He stressed the need to move beyond the tradition of viewing Jharkhand merely as a state for mineral extraction and instead make it a partner in the development journey. Elaborating on his points, he called for adding value to the state’s resources within the state itself, establishing associated manufacturing units, and utilising the state’s human capital in these processes,” a statement from the CM’s office said.

Officials said he sought the Centre’s cooperation in developing industries based on critical minerals and establishing centres for knowledge, research, and innovation.

“He advocated for promoting large-scale investments in sectors such as textiles, electronics, green energy, logistics, and agro-food processing. He noted that efforts are underway to promote AI-based mineral exploration and sustainable mining practices in the mining and minerals sector, aiming to establish Jharkhand as a new hub for industry and employment. He expressed a desire for the Central Government’s cooperation and guidance,” an official said.

Officials said he identified education, health, and skill development as the fundamental pillars of progress and spoke of steering the state in a new direction aligned with the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ (Developed India @2047)

The chief minister also mentioned that 15,000 of the state’s 38,000 Anganwadi centers lack their own buildings. Despite this, initiatives like the Poshan Abhiyan and SAAMAR have led to improvements in addressing malnutrition. Eggs are being provided to children on a daily basis, and the state government is constructing 5,000 new Anganwadi buildings using its own resources.

Underlining the progress of the state’s ‘CM Schools of Excellence,’ the Chief Minister said that students are now securing admissions into IITs and medical colleges. The state government is working toward the goal of establishing 5,000 such excellent schools. We call for an increase in the number of PM SHRI and Kendriya Vidyalayas and urged the establishment of an NCERT regional center in Jharkhand,” the chief minister said.

He also emphasized on the need to extend healthcare services down to the Panchayat level. Soren noted that 1,276 medicine outlets are currently operational in the state’s rural areas. A proposal to increase undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) seats in medical colleges is pending, and work is underway on a plan to create AI-based digital health profiles.

“Approval has already been granted for four out of the six proposed medical colleges under the PPP mode; approval for the remaining two should also be granted soon,” the chief minister demanded.