US F-35 fighter jet makes emergency landing after suspected Iranian fire: Report

A US F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing on Thursday at a US air base in the Middle East, reported CNN. Citing two sources familiar with the matter, the fighter jet reportedly was forced to land after it came under what is suspected to be Iranian fire. The F-35 fighter jet emergency landing comes weeks after a US refuelling aircraft crashed in Iraq amid the ongoing war with Iran (AFP/Representational)

As per CNN, Captain Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for US Central Command, said the fifth-generation stealth jet was “flying a combat mission over Iran” when it was forced to make an emergency landing.

Hawkins added the aircraft landed safely and the incident is under investigation.

As we wait for a statement from US Central Command, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards have claimed responsibility and said they attacked and damaged a US F-35 fighter jet.

If the incident is confirmed by Washington, it would mark the first incident where a US military jet has been hit by Iran since the war first broke out on February 28.

This emergency landing of the F-35 jet comes hours after defence secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the US was "decisively winning" in the war against Iran.

Earlier in the war, a refuelling aircraft crashed in Iraq. The KC-135 refueling plane that was part of the American military campaign against Iran crashed over western Iraq after an incident involving another plane.

While Central Command stated that the plane did not come under any form of fire - friendly or hostile - Iran has claimed it was behind the attack on the US plane.

The Pentagon later stated that all six members who were on board the refuelling plane were confirmed killed due to the crash.