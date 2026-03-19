Why is Joe Kent under FBI probe? Ex-US counterterror chief quits over Iran war

The resignation of former US counterterrorism official Joe Kent has drawn scrutiny after reports emerged that he is under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over an alleged leak of classified information. Reports suggest the FBI investigation is linked to a possible leak of classified information during Kent’s tenure. (AP)

According to The Guardian, the reported inquiry predates Kent’s departure earlier this week from his role as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, where he oversaw the analysis of terrorist threats. The FBI has not confirmed the probe and declined to comment on whether such an investigation exists.

Why is Joe Kent under FBI probe? Reports suggest the FBI investigation is linked to a possible leak of classified information during Kent’s tenure, though details remain unclear. The timing has raised questions because the inquiry reportedly began before his resignation, indicating that the probe is not solely a consequence of his exit.

The development adds a new dimension to Kent’s departure, which had already attracted attention due to his public criticism of US policy on Iran.

Also Read: Joe Kent reveals Charlie Kirk's chilling warning about Iran, questions killing; ‘was under pressure from Israeli donors’

Resignation linked to Iran war stance Kent, who became the first senior official to step down over the US strikes on Iran, said he left his post because dissenting views were not adequately considered in decision-making.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, he claimed that “a good deal of key decision makers were not allowed to come and express their opinion to the president,” adding, “There wasn’t a robust debate.”

He also questioned the intelligence basis for the strikes, saying there was no indication Iran posed an imminent threat. “There was no intelligence that said… the Iranians are going to launch this big sneak attack,” he said.

Claims about decision-making and allies Kent further alleged that the decision to carry out the strikes was heavily influenced by Israel. “The Israelis drove the decision to take this action,” he said, adding that some claims presented to US officials did not align with established intelligence.

Also Read: Joe Kent, facing FBI probe, shares inside scoop on Iran war after resignation bombshell: ‘Israel forced Trump to strike’

He suggested that US and Israeli objectives may differ, particularly on the question of regime change in Iran, and argued that Washington’s strategy lacked clarity.

White House response Kent, a former Green Beret with multiple combat deployments, later joined the CIA before leading the National Counterterrorism Center. His role was overseen by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Following his resignation, President Donald Trump dismissed him as “weak on security” and defended the strikes, stating that Iran posed “a tremendous threat.”

The situation remains fluid, with no official confirmation of the FBI probe and no further details released about the alleged leak.