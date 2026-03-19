Joe Kent reveals Charlie Kirk's chilling warning about Iran, questions killing; ‘was under pressure from Israeli donors’
Joe Kent appeared on Tucker Carlson's show where he spoke about Charlie Kirk after his resignation from the counterterrorism director's post over the Iran war.
Joe Kent, who resigned from his position as counterterrorism director amid concerns over the war with Iran appeared on the Tucker Carlson show on Wednesday. He voiced his thoughts there including recounting an interaction with Charlie Kirk, the Turning Point USA founder.
Kirk had played a major role in helping many within the Donald Trump administration, which was recounted by several Republicans at his memorial event, after the September 10, 2025 shooting at Utah Valley University. In fact, Kirk had been instrumental in getting JD Vance to be Trump's running mate.
Given the influence he wielded with those in the Trump administration, Kent's recollection of his last meeting with Kirk takes on significance.
What Joe Kent said about Charlie Kirk's meeting
Kent, when speaking on Carlson's show said “The last time I saw Charlie Kirk on this Earth was in June, in the West Wing.”
He added “He looked me in the eye and he said … Joe, stop us from getting into a war with Iran.”
Kent's comments about Kirk's alleged conversation comes at a time when the US and Israel have carried out joint strikes taking out Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Currently the two nations are also at war with Iran, which has thus far claimed the lives of at least 13 US troop members.
Trump, at home, has been criticized by many for the war and there have been complaints about rising gas prices as well, as Iran's chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted energy prices across the world.
Also Read | ‘Nobody likes war’, JD Vance's reaction to Joe Kent's resignation sparks debate online
In the interview, Kent continued “One of President Trump’s closest advisors was vocally advocating for us to not go to war with Iran and for us to rethink, at least, our relationship with the Israelis.”
Then, he moved onto the topic of Kirk's assassination. “And then he’s suddenly publicly assassinated and we’re not allowed to ask any questions about that? The investigation that I was a part of [with] the National Counterterrorism Center, we were stopped from continuing to investigate,” he said.
Kent added “But there was still a lot for us to look into that I can’t really get into. There’s unanswered questions. We know, because of the text messages that have been made public, that Charlie was under a lot of pressure from a lot of pro-Israel donors.” Conservative podcaster Candace Owens, who has long shared conspiracy theories about Kirk's death, reposted Kent's interview clip.
Owens too has pointed to foreign intervention, without providing any proof. Authorities have arrested and are trying Utah native Tyler Robinson, for murder, in the Charlie Kirk assassination case.
President Trump had meanwhile said that Kent was ‘weak on security’ issues after his resignation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More