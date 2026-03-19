Joe Kent reveals Charlie Kirk's chilling warning about Iran, questions killing; ‘was under pressure from Israeli donors’

He added “He looked me in the eye and he said … Joe, stop us from getting into a war with Iran.”

Kent, when speaking on Carlson's show said “The last time I saw Charlie Kirk on this Earth was in June, in the West Wing.”

Given the influence he wielded with those in the Trump administration, Kent's recollection of his last meeting with Kirk takes on significance.

Kirk had played a major role in helping many within the Donald Trump administration, which was recounted by several Republicans at his memorial event, after the September 10, 2025 shooting at Utah Valley University. In fact, Kirk had been instrumental in getting JD Vance to be Trump's running mate.

Joe Kent, who resigned from his position as counterterrorism director amid concerns over the war with Iran appeared on the Tucker Carlson show on Wednesday. He voiced his thoughts there including recounting an interaction with Charlie Kirk , the Turning Point USA founder.

Kent's comments about Kirk's alleged conversation comes at a time when the US and Israel have carried out joint strikes taking out Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Currently the two nations are also at war with Iran, which has thus far claimed the lives of at least 13 US troop members.

Trump, at home, has been criticized by many for the war and there have been complaints about rising gas prices as well, as Iran's chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted energy prices across the world.

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In the interview, Kent continued “One of President Trump’s closest advisors was vocally advocating for us to not go to war with Iran and for us to rethink, at least, our relationship with the Israelis.”

Then, he moved onto the topic of Kirk's assassination. “And then he’s suddenly publicly assassinated and we’re not allowed to ask any questions about that? The investigation that I was a part of [with] the National Counterterrorism Center, we were stopped from continuing to investigate,” he said.

Kent added “But there was still a lot for us to look into that I can’t really get into. There’s unanswered questions. We know, because of the text messages that have been made public, that Charlie was under a lot of pressure from a lot of pro-Israel donors.” Conservative podcaster Candace Owens, who has long shared conspiracy theories about Kirk's death, reposted Kent's interview clip.

Owens too has pointed to foreign intervention, without providing any proof. Authorities have arrested and are trying Utah native Tyler Robinson, for murder, in the Charlie Kirk assassination case.

President Trump had meanwhile said that Kent was ‘weak on security’ issues after his resignation.