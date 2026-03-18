Trump escalates attack on Joe Kent, reposts former aide's 2020 tweet seeking military action in Iran
President Donald Trump shares a 2020 post from Joe Kent, his aide who recently resigned over the Iran war.
Amid row over his top aide Joe Kent's resignation over Iran war, President Donald Trump has shared a post from former countering terrorism chief dated 2020 on Truth Social.
In this tweet, Kent, who dramatically resigned on Tuesday, advocated for military action against Iran.
Also Read: Who was Shannon M Kent? All on Joe Kent's first wife who died in 2019 Manbij bombing in Syria
What did Joe Kent's 2020 tweet say?
In the communication directed to Trump on January 8, 2020, shortly after the president authorized the assassination of Quds commander Qasem Soleimani, Kent stated: “We should not sit and wait for the next attack, wipe Iran’s ballistic capability out and get our troops out of Iraq – they are only targets now."
“No WIA/KIA [wounded in action/killed in action] is a tribute to the professionalism of our military and intel professionals not Iranian restraint.”
The repost represented an effort by Trump to mitigate the controversy surrounding Kent's resignation, which he disclosed in a harsh open letter to Trump, emphasizing his disapproval of the joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran that began on February 28.
Joe Kent's resignation letter to Donald Trump
Kent, a former Green Beret and CIA operative whose first wife, Shannon Smith, lost her life in an ISIS bombing campaign in Syria, conveyed to Trump in his resignation letter that Iran “posed no imminent threat” to the US.
“I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."
He blasted high-ranking Israeli officials and American media for sowing “pro-war sentiments” to encourage a war with Iran.
Kent also appealed to Trump to reflect upon what US is doing with Iran, saying: “The time for bold action is now. You can reverse course and chart a new path for our nation, or you can allow us to slip further toward decline and chaos. You hold the cards.”
Trump calls Joe Kent's exit 'a good thing"
During a St. Patrick's Day meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump was asked about Kent. While calling him a nice guy, he stated, “I always thought he was weak on security… When I read his statement, I realized that it’s a good thing that he’s out.”
Amid criticism from the Trump administration, Kent's resignation has led to him being celebrated as a hero and patriot by prominent figures on the American right, such as Marjorie Taylor Greene and Candace Owens.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More