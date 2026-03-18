Trump mulls if 'finishing off what's left of' Iran will get 'allies' in action
Trump alleged that Iran was considered to be the “number one state sponsor of terror.”
United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday hinted at stronger action towards Iran, while making a veiled jibe at his allies in regards to the Strait of Hormuz.
“I wonder what would happen if we “finished off” what’s left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the Countries that use it, we don’t, be responsible for the so called “Straight?” That would get some of our non-responsive “Allies” in gear, and fast!!!” the US President said in a post on Truth Social.
He further alleged in a separate post that Iran was considered to be the “number one state sponsor of terror.” “Remember, for all of those absolute “fools” out there, Iran is considered, by everyone, to be the NUMBER ONE STATE SPONSOR OF TERROR,” Trump said, adding that the US was “rapidly putting them out of business.”
NATO making ‘foolish mistake’ on Iran: Trump
Trump's post came a day after he said he was “disappointed” in NATO, adding that he thought the alliance was making a “foolish mistake” in their stance on Iran.
The US President had, a day earlier, said that NATO had informed America that they “don’t want to get involved” in the military operations in Iran.
“The United States has been informed by most of our NATO “Allies” that they don’t want to get involved with our Military Operation against the Terrorist Regime of Iran, in the Middle East, this, despite the fact that almost every Country strongly agreed with what we are doing, and that Iran cannot, in any way, shape, or form, be allowed to have a Nuclear Weapon,” Trump said on Truth Social.
However, the US President claimed the US had achieved “military success” in Iran, saying they did not need NATO's help. “Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer— WE NEVER DID! Likewise, Japan, Australia, or South Korea,” Trump said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More