Trump says 'no need for NATO help' amid war with Iran after allies push back

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), after allies have pushed back against the US-Israel war on Iran. Reacting to the NATO allies not wanting to join the military operation in West Asia, Trump said he was “not surprised” by their decision. (AP)

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said that most of America's NATO allies had informed them that they “don’t want to get involved” in the military operation, while stating that the US did not need their assistance. Later, while addressing reporters at the Oval Office, Trump said he was “disappointed” in NATO, while adding that the alliance's refusal to help was a “foolish mistake.”

“The United States has been informed by most of our NATO “Allies” that they don’t want to get involved with our Military Operation against the Terrorist Regime of Iran, in the Middle East, this, despite the fact that almost every Country strongly agreed with what we are doing, and that Iran cannot, in any way, shape, or form, be allowed to have a Nuclear Weapon,” the US President said in the post.

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He further said that the US had achieved “military success” in Iran, claiming that America did not “need” NATO's assistance.

“Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer— WE NEVER DID! Likewise, Japan, Australia, or South Korea. Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer— WE NEVER DID! Likewise, Japan, Australia, or South Korea,” Trump's post said.

Trump says ‘not surprised’, terms NATO ‘one-way street’ Reacting to the NATO allies not wanting to join the military operation in West Asia, Trump said he was “not surprised” by their decision.

“I am not surprised by their action, however, because I always considered NATO, where we spend Hundreds of Billions of Dollars per year protecting these same Countries, to be a one way street — We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need,” Trump said.

However, he alleged that US and Israel had “decimated Iran’s military”, claiming that Tehran's navy, air force, their “anti-aircraft and radar” are “gone.” “Perhaps, most importantly, their Leaders, at virtually every level, are gone, never to threaten us, our Middle Eastern Allies, or the World, again!” Trump said.